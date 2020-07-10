Chloe Saxon Flaunts Fantastic Figure In White Ribbed Crop Top & Skintight Pants

On Friday, July 10, British model Chloe Saxon shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 778,000 Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 34-year-old posing outside on a grassy area at an undisclosed location. She showed off her fantastic figure in a white ribbed long-sleeved crop top and matching pants from the online retailer Fashion Nova. The skintight set showcased her incredible curves and toned midsection, much to the delight of her audience. She accessorized the sexy look with gold hoop earrings and a matching necklace.

In the first image, Chloe stood with her shoulders back, as she placed one of her hands on her hip and the other on the side of her head. She altered her position for the following photo by turning her body to the side. The Instagram star tugged on the waistband of her pants and looked off into the distance, parting her full lips.

For the casual photoshoot, Chloe pulled back her hair in a ponytail and enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. She made her brown eyes pop with an application of what appears to be warm-toned eyeshadow, black eyeliner, and false eyelashes. Her makeup also seemed to have included filled-in eyebrows, subtle contour, highlighter, and nude lipstick.

In the caption, the social media sensation insinuated that she was walking her dog at the time the picture was taken. Chloe, who has partnered with Fashion Nova, also advertised for the company.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 3,000 likes. Many of her followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Seriously the most stunning beautiful woman in the world,” wrote a fan, adding both a heart-eye and a pink heart emoji to the comment.

“So gorgeous,” added a different devotee.

“You [are] so beautiful girl,” chimed in a third Instagram user.

Chloe has not yet responded to the comments.

As fans are aware, the digital influencer is not shy when it comes to flaunting her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Earlier this week, she uploaded a topless picture, in which she only wore a pair of jeans. That post has been liked over 15,000 times since it was shared.