Armie Hammer & Wife Elizabeth Chambers Announce They Have Split On Instagram

Armie Hammer and his wife Elizabeth Chambers Hammer announced they were splitting up via their Instagram accounts on Friday, People reported. Both Hammer and Chambers shared identical posts on their respective social media pages to break the news to their fans.

The couple married in May 2010. They share two children, Harper Grace, 5, and Ford Douglas Armand, 3.

The photo shared by the former couple appeared to be an old picture of them. Hammer and Chambers looked quite young in the snap, which showed them cozying up to one another inside a car. The actor nuzzled into Chambers while she rested her hand on his thigh.

The caption, which they both shared, said they had an “incredible journey” together as “best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents,” but they have mutually agreed to go their separate ways.

Co-parenting their children and keeping up with their friends will be a top priority for the pair moving forward, said the shared captions.

Both stars turned the comments off on their posts, adding that they were asking for privacy, despite being aware that the announcing their split would lead to “public dialogue.”

According to a source from People, “They both still love each other very much and they’ve always been such a close knit family. I know their main focus right now is their kids and making sure nothing changes for them.”

The outlet stated that Hammer recently shared an image of the Los Angeles skyline on his social media, indicating he had returned to the United States “after spending months on the Cayman Islands with his family.”

Hammer, Chambers, and their two children had been staying in the Cayman Islands during the quarantine. Initially, they traveled there to vacation and visit with Hammer’s family, but wound up staying longer than expected due to travel restrictions and school closures.

Chambers seems to have stayed behind along with their kids as she shared an adorable snap of their son at the beach just before breaking the news of their split.

The couple’s breakup comes only a few months after they celebrated being married for a decade.

In June, the 37-year-old businesswoman shared a sweet post on her Instagram to celebrate Hammer for Father’s Day.

“Happy Father’s Day to the master bedtime singer, omelette maker, steak griller, ‘water pusher,’ snorkel instructor, story teller and so much more,” Chambers wrote in her caption.

She said their kids “couldn’t ask for a more adventurous and entertaining dad and we’re lucky that you’re ours. We love you.”