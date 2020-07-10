Raven Loso Flaunts Spectacular Curves In Skin-Baring Top And Skintight Jeans

Raven Loso tantalized her 3.1 million Instagram fans on Friday, July 10, with her most recent update. The Instagram model posted a photo that saw her clad in a skintight outfit that outlined her incredible hourglass figure.

Loso was photographed outdoors as she posed on a sidewalk. She faced the camera, standing with her legs shoulder-width distance apart in a way that helped to showcase her shapely thighs. She took one hand to her shoulder while allowing the other to rest just behind her hip.

Loso rocked a pair of skintight jean pants that sat just above her belly button, highlighting her itty-bitty waist. In contrast, her curvy hips were fully on display, as the stretchy denim fabric clung to them tightly. On her torso, had on a white top that contrasted with her caramel skin tone. It had long sleeves while the front consisted of just enough fabric to cover her assets. The two sides merged right in between her breasts in a ruched detail, creating a triangle shape on her chest.

Her hair was a deep red shade and she opted to part it down the middle. She wore the straight strands down as they fell behind her shoulders. Loso also appeared to be wearing long lashes and blush on her cheekbones.

Loso revealed in the caption the photo was a throwback, as she said she was missing her red hair. She also used the occasion to ask her fans if she try a different color next or go for locs. The photo has attracted more than 20,000 likes and over 360 comments within the first hour. Her fans flocked to the comments section to compliment Loso on her beauty and to engage with her message.

“You are one of the finest women in the world,” one user raved.

“U look good in every color babe,” replied another one of her fans.

“Woman!!! You could be bald headed, and I PROMISE you it matter to me!!!” a third fan chimed in.

“Beautiful as always have some fun today and stay safe gorgeous,” added a fourth user.

Loso often stuns her followers with photos that showcase her insane curves. As The Inquisitr has previously noted, she recently shared another example in which she wore a thin bodysuit that enhanced her figure. The dark purple bodysuit had embossed details that gave the outfit an interesting texture. It had no back and attached to the top via the sides, which were narrowly cut and exposed a bit of sideboob. The suit was from Shop Blaze, she wrote in the caption.