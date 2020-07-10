Donald Trump Says Kanye West Is ‘Always Going To Be For Us’

In an interview with Fox News broadcast on Thursday night, President Donald Trump discussed rapper Kanye West’s recently-launched White House bid, The Washington Examiner reported.

Speaking with anchor Sean Hannity, the president argued that West will always be supportive of his agenda.

“Well, I like his voice being heard, but he’s always going to be for us… and his wife is going to be for us,” he said, referring to the rapper’s spouse Kim Kardashian-West.

Trump also noted that West still hasn’t formally filed his candidacy with the Federal Election Commission, pointing out that the deadline has passed in a number of states.

“That’s the problem, he’s missed some states, little thing like that. He’s missed a few states, like about 12,” Trump said, praising West as a “very good guy.”

“He is a person that I get along with very well, and in the end, I think he would support us over anyone else.”

As The Washington Examiner noted, Trump recently argued that West’s impending 2020 bid is a “trial run” for a 2024 candidacy, stating that the rapper has a “real voice.”

West has been outspoken in his support for Trump, but he appears to have changed his mind. In a recent interview with Forbes, he said that he no longer supports the commander-in-chief.

“I am taking the red hat off, with this interview,” West said, explaining that he wore Trump’s Make America Great Again hat “as a protest to the segregation of votes in the Black community.”

During the wide-ranging interview with Forbes, the rapper also argued against vaccines, revealed that he was sick with COVID-19 in February and suggested that he is comfortable with siphoning off African-American voters from the the Democratic Party’s presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, West announced his candidacy over the Fourth of July weekend. The musician also revealed that his wife Kim and billionaire Elon Musk will work on his campaign as advisers.

Oliver Contreras - Pool / Getty Images

Those close to West are reportedly worried about his behavior. The musician — who has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder — has been staying at his ranch in Wyoming, away from his wife and children. The temporary separation has apparently detrimental effect on his mental health.

A source close to the family said that West is “struggling again,” explaining that the rapper usually experiences manic highs and depressive lows.

West has previously said that he does not rely on pharmaceuticals to treat his bipolar disorder, stating that medication alters his mental state.