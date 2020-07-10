Lyna Perez Rocks A Tiny Black Bikini: ‘Itty Bitty Waist, Pretty In The Face’

Lyna Perez left very little to the imagination in her most recent Instagram photo on Friday afternoon. The brunette bombshell flashed her curves, while pointing out her “itty bitty” figure and pretty face in the caption of the post.

In the racy pic, Lyna looked hotter than ever as she sported a barely there black bikini. The tiny top featured a low cut neckline and sparse material that flaunted her colossal cleavage. The thin straps also showed off her toned arms and shoulders.

The matching bikini bottoms rested high on her curvy hips and wrapped tightly around her tiny waist while accentuating her round booty and long, lean legs in the process. Fans also got a peek at her flat tummy and rock-hard abs in the shot. She accessorized the style with a dainty chain and pendant around her neck.

Lyna sat on the edge of a swimming pool for the pic. She had both of her hands resting next to her for balance and her feet in the water. She arched her back and gave a steamy stare into the camera while soaking up some sun. In the background of the snap, a bright blue sky and tons of green foliage were visible.

Lyna wore her long, brown hair parted in the center. She styled the locks in loose waves that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulders.

She also stunned in a full face of makeup. The glam look seemed to include thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as minimal eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She looked to highlight her facial features with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering glow on her nose, chin, under eyes, and forehead. She appeared to complete the application with soft pink lipstick.

Lyna’s over 5.3 million followers fell in love with the snap, clicking the like button more than 31,000 times within the first 35 minutes after it was posted her to feed. Fans also flooded the comments section with over 820 remarks.

“Sweetie. The best I have ever seen,” one follower stated.

“That is a very glamorous look,” another wrote.

“Lyna your so beautiful like omg!!!!” a third comment read.

“Wow this is very beautiful girl I like you very much,” a fourth social media user gushed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lyna doesn’t appear to be shy about showing off her fit figure online. Most recently, she thrilled her fans when she posed in a thin white dress. To date, that post has collected more than 100,000 likes and over 1,000 comments.