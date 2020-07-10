‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Rinna Shades Lisa Vanderpump On Instagram, Mentions Villa Blanca and Sarah Paulson Diss

Lisa Rinna took aim at Lisa Vanderpump in a series of posts shared to Instagram this week.

Lisa Rinna just made a couple of very shady moves against her former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast mate, Lisa Vanderpump.

Following the latest episode of the show, which featured an intoxicated Rinna running around whimsically as her co-stars feuded with Denise Richards and Richards’ husband, Aaron Phypers, due to their past mom-shaming comments, Rinna took to her Instagram page, where she mentioned the alleged closure of Vanderpump’s Beverly Hills restaurant before reacting to Sarah Paulson’s recent comments about Vanderpump not being a friendly person.

“She just keeps running,” Rinna wrote in the caption of post about Villa Blanca being “closed permanently.”

Along with the post, an Instagram user had edited a photo of a running Rinna sprinting past Vanderpump’s restaurant during a time when it was opened.

Also with Rinna’s Instagram diss, which she shared on her Stories on July 10, Rinna included a laughing while crying emoji.

In a second Instagram move, Rinna was seen commenting on a post shared by Page Six in regard to a recent appearance actress Paulson had made on Andy Cohen’s late night talk show, Watch What Happens Live.

As fans of Bravo may have seen, Paulson appeared alongside The Real Housewives of New York City star Sonja Morgan on the series, where she told the host that she felt Vanderpump wasn’t a nice person. As she recalled, Vanderpump wasn’t friendly to her when they met at an event years ago.

After seeing the interview, Rinna shared her thoughts in the comments section of the outlet’s post, telling the New York-based tabloid, “I love Sarah Paulson!!!!!!,” and adding a series of red heart emoji.

Since the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Rinna and Vanderpump have not been on good terms and after Vanderpump sees Rinna’s latest disses, they will surely be no closer to a future reconciliation.

Lisa Rinna attends The Blonds’ front row during New York Fashion Week: The Shows. Theo Wargo / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Rinna also dissed Vanderpump on social media earlier this year by suggesting that she misses appearing on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after seeing that Vanderpump had commented on a fan’s post that accused Kyle Richards of failing to have Vanderpump’s back during Season 9.

“Lisa Vanderpump was not at all surprised to see Lisa Rinna diss her on social media. She expects nothing less than an opportunity for Rinna to take a dig at her. The two women cannot stand one another. Even if they were in the same room, they’d ignore the other,” a source told Hollywood Life at the time.