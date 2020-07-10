‘Teen Mom’ Mackenzie McKee Shares Emotional Post & Says ‘My Heart Forever Has A Hole In It’

Teen Mom star Mackenzie McKee took to her Instagram page on Friday to share some heartfelt thoughts and sweet photos. As fans of hers know, her mother Angie Douthit passed away late last year after battling cancer. On Friday, Mackenzie woke up seemingly thinking about her mom and she allowed herself to be a bit vulnerable in sharing her thoughts with her followers.

Mackenzie’s post included six photos, all of which included her mom. It appeared that most, if not all, of them, were snaps taken during the final months of Angie’s cancer battle and they all represented sweet moments that the family shared with one another.

In her caption, Mackenzie noted that her heart will always have a missing piece now. The Teen Mom star acknowledged that some days go more smoothly than others for her, a sentiment that likely resonates a great deal with fans of hers who have navigated similar types of losses.

“You’re a very strong and brave woman. One day at a time,” one follower wrote encouragingly.

Over the past few months, Mackenzie has frequently shared insight into how much she has missed her mother and struggled with her absence. She reiterated that sentiment in this new post as she admitted that Friday morning had been an especially tough one for her.

Mackenzie shared that prior to her mom’s death, she didn’t think that she’d be able to get by without her support. In the months since then, however, she has learned to utilize her own strength on a daily basis. The Teen Mom star closed her post in saying that she would see her mom soon, adding in a heart emoji.

The fitness enthusiast and reality television star has nearly 1 million followers now and they stepped up to support her throughout this tough day. Thousands liked the post right away to show her some love and more than 200 people commented too.

Quite a few of Mackenzie’s followers mentioned experiencing similar recent losses and the comment section was filled with support for one another.

“She’s always with you!” one fan encouraged.

“Your mother was definitely a gift from above. Keep your head up and make your momma proud,” wrote another fan.

Not only has Mackenzie been learning how to move forward without her mom’s presence, but she’s also faced learning how to co-parent after splitting once again from her estranged husband Josh McKee. She has shared some sweet photos showing her smiling and enjoying time with her kids, but it surely comes as no surprise to her Teen Mom fans that she still struggles at times.