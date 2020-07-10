Khloe Kardashian Gets Bashed On Instagram After Posting About ‘Loyalty’ Amid Alleged Tristan Thompson Romance

Khloe Kardashian received backlash on Friday, July 10 after her most recent post to her Instagram stories.

As many fans of the Good American CEO will know, Kardashian enjoys sending cryptic quotes and messages to share with her 116 million followers. In her latest post, Kardashian quoted Dr. Dharius Daniels’ book, Relational Intelligence, where the author decided to discuss loyalty and how it can change a person over time. The post began by stating that “loyalty” only happens when or if the person in question doesn’t have any ulterior motives.

“You don’t know if someone is loyal until they have the opportunity not to be,” the post read. “Loyalty is revealed in the presence of other opportunities. Loyalty is revealed by someone’s actions in your absence.”

According to Hollywood Life, Kardashian’s comments were instantly flooded with remarks about Tristan Thompson, her ex and father of her 2-year-old daughter, True. Several users decided to shame Kardashian about the post and felt she was referring to the scandal between her, Thompson, and Jordyn Woods. Many others advised her to keep the share to herself or to use it to confront her baby daddy.

“Tell your man, not IG,” one commenter wrote.

“Just tag [Jordyn Woods] and go on about your day,” another shared, followed by an eye-roll emoji.

“Didn’t you take Tristan back & you’re preaching the importance of loyalty?” a third user asked.

In addition to users thinking that Kardashian was referring to Woods and Thompson, many of them felt Woods needed to be left out of the possible shadiness she sent toward Kylie Jenner’s former friend.

While Kardashian didn’t say if she was using the post as a way to question the loyalty of her ex or Woods, she and Thompson have been in a much better place since their February 2019 split. As The Inquisitr previously shared, Kardashian and Thompson are reportedly closer than they’ve ever been during the coronavirus pandemic. Although neither of them has said they’re officially back on, the NBA star reportedly had to put a lot of work in to prove he was serious about winning her back. Thompson also said as much in his birthday message to Kardashian in June. He shared on his platform how his ex motivates him to be the best version of himself and does the same for all of her loved ones.

The exes also recently spent the Fourth of July together at Thompson’s house. Kardashian and several members of her family were seen entering Thompson’s home. Kardashian shared a photo of the event on Tuesday, July 7. In the black-and-white Instagram snap, which you can see here, Kardashian, her brother Rob, and best friend Malika Haqq cozied up to each other.