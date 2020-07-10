Lydia Farley Looks Extremely Hot In A Miniscule Black Bikini, Shows Off Her Abs

Barcelona-based model Lydia Farley took to her Instagram page on Friday and shared a hot bikini snap to titillate her legions of followers.

In the picture, Lydia could be seen rocking a black two-piece bathing suit that allowed her to show off major skin. Her sexy bikini top was made up of ribbed fabric and featured thin straps. It also boasted a plunging neckline and frilly edges that rendered it a very feminine look.

Lydia showed off a glimpse of her perky breasts through the tiny garment and also put her enviable abs and taut stomach on full display to tease her fans.

She teamed the top with matching string bottoms that drew attention toward her well-toned legs.

Lydia opted for a full face of makeup but chose subtle shades in keeping with the daytime, outdoor photoshoot. She appeared to have applied some foundation, dusted her cheeks with a pink blush, and wore a nude lipstick. That apart, she seemingly applied a nude eyeshadow, opted for lined eyes, a thin coat of mascara, and dark, well-defined eyebrows. It looked like she finished off her makeup application with nose contouring.

The hottie wore her brunette tresses down and let her locks cascade over her shoulders and arm. In terms of jewelry, she chose a pair of large hoop earrings and a sexy silver barbell in her navel.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured in Barcelona, Spain. To pose, she could be seen standing in her balcony, right next to some plants. Some buildings could also be seen in the background. Lydia placed her hands on the balustrade, tilted her heads, gazed at the camera, and flashed a small smile.

In the caption, the 25-year-old model informed her fans that the picture was captured a day ago, adding that she would be busy taking care of her dog on Friday. She also disclosed that her bikini was from the online retailer, Revolve.

Within an hour of posting, the picture racked up more than 15,000 likes and about 480 comments in which fans and followers praised her amazing body and beautiful looks.

“Oh damn, you are smoking hot!” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“My God, your beauty makes me speechless!!” another user wrote.

“You are the epitome of perfection! Love you so much,” a third admirer expressed his feelings.

“How can someone be this gorgeous is beyond me. Totally unreal!” a fourth follower chimed in.

Several of her fellow models also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation and support, including Vanessa Christine and Katrin Freud.