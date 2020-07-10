Anllela Sagra Shows Off Phenomenal Physique In Skimpy Black Bikini

On Friday, July 10, Anllela Sagra gave her Instagram fans something to kick off their weekend on the right foot. The Colombian bombshell took to the popular social media platform to upload a smoldering snapshot in which she rocked a skimpy bikini that put her fit body front and center.

The photo captured Sagra posing indoors. She sat back on her heels surrounded by furniture, including a chair, a colorful pillow and a large decorative cheetah. She leaned slightly forward, placing her hands on her thighs for support. Sagra glanced at the camera with intense eyes while allowing her lips to hang open. According to the tag in her caption, the picture was taken by American photographer Devin Del Santo.

Sagra stunned in an all-black two-piece suit with made from a lightly textured fabric. Its top included tall triangles that were narrowly cut and spaced out on her chest, putting quite a bit of her cleavage on display. It had thin straps that stretched over her shoulders.

She teamed it with a pair of matching bottoms that sat low on the front, allowing Sagra to show off her tight lower stomach. She wore the thin side straps pulled up high, baring her toned and lean hips. As indicated by one of the tags, her swimsuit was from Minimale Animale, a Los Angeles-based brand.

Sagra wore her brown tresses styled down in wavy strands that flowed over her right shoulder. She also enhanced her beauty with minimal makeup, seemingly mascara and blush that accentuated her cheekbones.

The post proved to be popular, garnering more than 41,200 likes and upwards of 295 comments in just half an hour of being up. Her fans took to the comments section to rave about Sagra’s beauty. As usual, the majority of the messages was in either English or her native Spanish.

“How could be someone so cute,” one user wrote.

“Na u fine like wine,” replied another fan.

“Well, now I’m curious and want to see that camera guy she thinks is so cute. Who’s with me?” a third admirer asked, a reference to her caption.

“Hottest women in the world,” chimed in a fourth user.

Sagra often shows off her bikini bod on her Instagram feed. Just yesterday, she posted racy different video that saw her clad in a pink two-piece as she took to the beach, as The Inquisitr has previously noted. The top had thin straps featuring clear plastic rings. The front of the suit wasn’t visible in the brief clip, but some sideboob was apparent. The bikini briefs sat high on her hips and showed off plenty of her pert derriere.