Aylen Alvarez Smolders In Chain Bikini While Soaking Up Some Sun

Summer is in full swing, and it seems that Aylen Alvarez is ready for it. Her latest Instagram update featured her looking drop-dead gorgeous in a white bikini while she struck a sexy pose while soaking up some sun.

Aylen did not indicate where she as for the photoshoot, but she stood among large rocks in front of a small waterfall, which trickled into a small pool. A patch of foliage was off to one side of the image, giving off a topical vibe.

The popular influencer’s outfit was chic and sexy. It included a bikini that she paired with a maxi skirt coverup. The ensemble featured thick, chain braid details which gave it an elegant look. The top was a one-shouldered number that put plenty of her ample chest on display. The bottoms were a low-rise style that featured braids on each side. Aylen also sported a maxi coverup that was open in the front. It also had the chain detail in the center, which drew the eye to her flat abs. She completed her look with a pair of clear PVC stilettos. She added some glam to the outfit with a bracelet and anklet make of the same chunky braid and a pair of large dangle earrings.

Adding to her glam look, Aylen went with a full face of makeup that appeared to include sculpted brows, smokey eye shadow and thick eyelashes. Her cheeks also looked to be contoured, and she wore a rose gloss on her lips. She wore her hair parted off-center and over her back in loose curls.

Aylen faced the camera while she stood with one leg in front of the other. The pose showed off her hourglass shape and curvy hips. She placed one hand on her hip while she held her other hand near her chest. The skirt billowed in the wind, creating a dreamy effect.

The post was a hit, and many of Aylen’s admirers were quick to compliment her.

“Wow wah [sic] oh my God I’m speechless and lost for words truly gorgeous,” gushed one fan.

“You are so amazingly beautiful and vibrant looking,” a second Instagram user wrote.

“I can look at you all day,” quipped a third follower.

The Cuban model is known for flaunting her curves in a variety of form-fitting outfits. Earlier this month, she wowed her 3.7 million followers when she shared a snap that saw her rocking a peach bikini while she enjoyed some time outdoors.