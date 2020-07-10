Ex-‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder’s Friendship With Kristen Doute Is Reportedly Back On

Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute have apparently rekindled their friendship after being fired from 'Vanderpump Rules.'

According to a new report, the former reality stars called a truce with one another after they were both fired from their full-time roles on Vanderpump Rules in June due to allegations of potential racism.

“Stassi and Kristen are friends at this point,” a source told Us Weekly magazine on July 10. “The two of them are going through this together and the experience has brought them closer together again.”

The insider said that Stassi and Kristen had bonded over their joint termination after Bravo announced that they, along with Brett Caprioni and Max Boyens, would not be featured on any future seasons of Vanderpump Rules. As fans will recall, the firing happened just days after former cast member Faith Stowers suggested she experienced racism during her time on the show. Faith also alleged that Stassi and Kristen called the police on her and accused her of crimes she didn’t actually take part in.

“They’ve also been friends for such a long time and neither thinks that the friendship is worth just throwing away,” an insider explained. “Kristen has been making a big effort to repair their relationship and she feels especially bad for and sympathetic toward Stassi because she is going through this while pregnant.”

Back in May, during a Vanderpump Rules: After Show, Stassi said that she and Katie Maloney chose to cut ties with Kristen during Season 7 because they had been dragged into the constant cycle of drama Kristen was in with her former boyfriend, Brian Carter. As she explained, Kristen’s hardships were consuming too much of their own lives and sucking up too much of their energy.

Stassi and Kristen previously starred on Vanderpump Rules for eight seasons.

Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute attend Kristen’s James Mae Launch Party. Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Stassi, Kristen, and Katie were spotted together earlier this week in Los Angeles as they enjoyed a lunch date at a pizza joint at The Grove. A short time later, a photo from their outing was shared on Instagram, which featured the women posing with a young fan as they sat with one another at an outdoor table.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules will recall, the ladies’ outing came just weeks after Kristen was seen attending Stassi’s 32nd birthday party, which was held at the home of Katie and her husband, Tom Schwartz, in Valley Village. Also in attendance during the bash was Stassi’s fiancé, Beau Clark, their former co-star, Jax Taylor, and Kristen’s boyfriend, Alex Menache.