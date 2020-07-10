Chrissy Teigen Is A Curvy Queen In Barely-There Swimsuit For Hilarious Instagram Video

Chrissy Teigen gave fans a rare glimpse at her bikini body in a lighthearted Instagram video on Friday afternoon. The former Sports Illustrated model sported a skimpy floral bikini that showcased her best assets as she recorded a mirror video while angling her body to appear curvier.

The video showed Chrissy standing in a large bathroom. Behind her, a shelf filled with small decorations and a towel rack could be seen. The video was covered in a vintage grainy filter that darkened the scene, though fans could still see Chrissy’s stunning swimwear. A yellow light shone down on the chef and highlighted her tan skin.

Chrissy’s red floral bikini featured a tie-front and off-the-shoulder short, puffy sleeves. The front of the top did little to cover Chrissy’s busty chest, so her cleavage spilled out above the tie. The top cut off just below her bust, exposing her flat tummy.

Chrissy paired the top with a matching U-shaped bottom. The front of the bikini remained low on the mother of two’s waist to show off her abs, while the sides came up high above her hips and accentuated her curvy waist. The high cuts also exposed her long legs.

Chrissy tied her brunette locks up in a neat topknot and finished off the look with a black ribbon. She looked to be makeup-free, though she hardly needed any makeup with her natural beauty.

Chrissy posed with one hip out to the side and her legs crossed, which emphasized her hourglass shape. She held her phone with two hands in front of her chest. The motion squeezed her cleavage out even further as she stared at the camera.

“This is a video. I can’t move because I’m trying to look curvy,” Chrissy joked in the video with concentration in her voice.

The post received more than 259,000 views and nearly 500 comments in just half an hour, proving to be a success with Chrissy’s followers. Many users expressed admiration for her killer form in the comments section.

“You are beautiful Chrissy!!!! Just how you are!!” one fan said with flame emoji.

“Look at that curvy mama,” another user added.

“You are forever smokin’ hot,” a third follower said with a heart-eye emoji.

“A scorcher! And it’s hot outside, too,” a fourth fan joked.

Chrissy certainly knows how to grab the attention of her fans. Earlier this week, she caused an uproar when she shared a photo of herself as a child with a hilarious caption.