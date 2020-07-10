White House Insiders Scramble To Cheer Up Donald Trump As His Mood Craters, Sources Say

President Donald Trump has reportedly been increasingly unhappy as the coronavirus and Black Lives Matter protests continue to mar his presidency. As a result, a report from the Washington Post says that White House insiders close the president are scrambling to cheer him up.

People who have been in touch with the president in recent weeks say that he is focused on how the current state of affairs is impacting him personally. He often greets people with what is described as a “woe-is-me preamble.”

The president frequently laments the “sick, twisted” officers who were a part of the killing of George Floyd in late May, touching off protests and demonstrations around the world. He is also upset by the “fake news” that he feels treats him unfairly, and the economic damage wrought by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Where he used to greet people with the typical pleasantries, these days he is focused on his perception of his victimhood, the report asserts.

“Instead, Trump often launches into a monologue placing himself at the center of the nation’s turmoil. The president has cast himself in the starring role of the blameless victim — of a deadly pandemic, of a stalled economy, of deep-seated racial unrest, all of which happened to him rather than the country,” the Post writes.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Most recently, the president lamented the Supreme Court decision against him involving the release of his taxes.

While this attitude of self-victimization isn’t anything new for Trump, insiders say that it has gotten worse over the past few weeks. Barbara Res who used to work at the Trump Organization confirmed that the president has always viewed things personally.

“Whatever bad happened, no matter what it was, it was always against him, always directed at him,” she said. “He would say, ‘Why does everything always happen to me?'”

“It was as if the world revolved around him. Everything that happened had an effect on him, good or bad,” she added.

To counter his cratering mood, White House adviser Hope Hicks and Dan Scavino scheduled a visit on the White House lawn from a bunch of truckers and their 18-wheelers to help bolster Trump’s mood. They also have created videos that are posted to social media showing him being cheered by crowds of his supporters.

Other White House insiders like Jared Kushner and Alyssa Farah are pushing Trump to be more optimistic and less egocentric or he might risk losing in the upcoming election.

At one point, advisers brought him updated internal polling that showed Trump in a more positive position against his opponent Joe Biden than public polls.