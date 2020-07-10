Instagram Model Caroline O’Mahony Shows Off Her Booty & Abs In Latest Update

Fitness model Caroline O’Mahony delighted fans with a view of her sculpted figure in her latest Instagram update. For the post, she took a selfie at the gym while sporting a body-hugging sports bra and skintight leggings that accentuated her curves.

The 22-year-old is known for her intense workout regimen, and in this spicy snap she showed off her gains. She looked stunning in a full-body mirror selfie taken at her local gym.

O’Mahony tagged the Max Life Fitness warehouse gym in her post. She stood in front of a large mirror with a blue wall on one side, and a row of cardio machines on the other side. The Irish beauty turned her body slightly to showcase her fit figure. Her long brown hair was worn down and parted to the left. She tilted her head to the right and flashed a big smile across her beautiful face for the shot.

The popular YouTuber held the phone in her right hand while her left arm hung by her side. O’Mahony jutted out her hip and stood on the ball of her right foot. This pose helped embellish her jaw-dropping curves.

O’Mahony sported a charcoal-colored sports bra that hugged onto her chest. It had a plunging neckline which offered fans a glimpse of her cleavage. She wore a pair of high-waist blue leggings from Alphalete Athletics, and a pair of white sneakers to complete the ensemble. The snap gave a view of her chiseled midsection, defined upper body, and hinted at her curvaceous backside.

In the caption, O’Mahony mentioned preparing for an upcoming shoot that would advertise a new line of gym accessories she is launching.

The selfie was uploaded Friday afternoon for the model’s 668,000 Instagram followers. Many of them quickly noticed the post, as it earned nearly 8,800 “likes” in just over two hours after going live. Her replies were littered with fire and heart-eye emoji. Fans complimented O’Mahony’s stunning physique, and gave words of encouragement for her new brand.

“Big things inbound,” a fan wrote while adding a flexing emoji.

“Sooo BOSS!!” another added.

“You look so good,” a follower replied alongside two fire emoji.

“Goalssss,” an Instagram user commented.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier in the week O’Mahony flaunted her body in a lace teddy bodysuit. The fitness model had a “glam” look as she had just come from getting her hair cut. O’Mahony’s long dark hair looked silky, and her blue eyes popped in the photo that garnered more than 16,000 likes.