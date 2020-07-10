Kate Upton Rocks Shorts While Enjoying A ‘Princess Tent’ In New Instagram Pic

Kate Upton shared a new photo of herself looking like a hot mom on Instagram, and she seems to have had an epiphany about how much she enjoys her daughter’s princess tent.

In the shot, the mother of one sat inside a pink princess tent. The play structure featured a pink and white polka dot top and sides with sheer white netting trimmed in solid pink and held back with matching pink ribbons. Upton sat atop a dark furry blanket, which was spread out over much of the pink floor of the princess tent. Also visible was a bit of a stuffed horse, a yellow hair bow, and the model’s phone.

The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition cover model sat inside with her legs crossed and her chin resting on her hand. Upton had on a pair of barely visible shorts that showcased her long, toned legs, which she paired with a tropical print long-sleeve top. On her feet, she wore fuzzy orange house slippers that showed off her toes, which did not appear to feature any polish. Her fingernails also seemed bare.

Upton wore her long blond hair in soft ringlets that fell from a center part and cascaded over her shoulders. She appeared to have on some light eyeshadow, eyeliner, and mascara that highlighted her big blue eyes. The model also seemed to have a hint of lip color on her full pout, and her cheeks looked like they had a slight blush.

In her caption, the model, who is married to MLB player Justin Verlander, noted that she seemed to enjoy the play tent more than the couple’s one-year-old daughter, Genevieve Upton Verlander. Her followers showed her some love with nearly 80,000 likes and almost 300 comments.

“Looks like you’re in timeout for being bad,” teased one fan.

“Got the same tent, and my daughter won’t use it. I like it more than her,” another parent commiserated, including an eye roll emoji.

“And you make an absolutely adorable princess, Kate! In the words of the great band Aerosmith, ‘pink is my favorite color!’ You do look as gorgeous as ever!” proclaimed a third Instagrammer along with a heart eye emoji.

“I can’t count the times I laid inside my daughter’s princess tent while she played. It’s a whole ‘nother level of comfortable and cozy,” reminisced another parent.

