‘RHOBH’ Star Kyle Richards Opens Up About Her And Sister Kim’s Public Ups And Downs

Kyle Richards claims 'RHOBH' has been like 'therapy' for her and Kim.

Kyle Richards and Kim Richards have gone through plenty of ups and downs over the past 10 seasons of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills but despite their rocky moments on the show, Kyle believes that the Bravo series has actually had a positive impact on their relationship.

While appearing on an episode of the “At Home” edition of Watch What Happens Live this week, the longtime reality star and mother of four spoke about her relationship with her sister before comparing the show to a “therapy session” and revealing that the two of them have come a long way with one another over the past decade.

“Over these ten years that you guys have been privy to our relationship, has literally done this [rollercoaster motion] for ten years,” Kyle said on the episode, according to a July 10 report from Reality Tea.

“Being on this show has been like a therapy session, honestly,” she continued.

According to Kyle, she felt as if she and her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast mates had fallen victim to Kim’s years of alcoholism during Season 1, when the two of them were involved in a massive blowout in the back of a limo. As fans of the series will recall, Kyle called out Kim for being an alcoholic during the season after she acted out and hurt her sister.

Following the shocking moment, Kyle was berated by several viewers of the show who felt it was in poor taste for Kyle to broadcast Kim’s struggles on national television. Looking back, Kyle was thankful for the criticism she received because it helped her open her eyes.

“And doing a show like that, you’ll learn things about yourself and grow from them. For that, I’m very grateful,” she shared.

Kyle went on to say that these days, she understands her sister Kim a lot more than she used to and feels that Kim would say the same about her.

Kim Richards and Kyle Richards attend Bravo Media’s 2011 Upfront Presentation. Valerie Macon / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kyle admitted in February of this year that after learning about her sister Kim’s upcoming tell-all book, she was immediately concerned about whether or not the two of them would be able to remain in a good place within their relationship.

During an interview with People magazine at the time, Kyle admitted to having just heard about the memoir before explaining that she didn’t know a lot about it.

“All I know is we’re in a good place, so hopefully, we’re going to stay there… That’s all I keep saying,” she shared.