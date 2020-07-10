Daisey O’Donnell Gets Cheeky In A Pair Of Tiny Denim Shorts: ‘Busy Building An Empire’

Daisey O’Donnell let it all hang out in her most recent Instagram pic on Friday afternoon. The blond beauty showed some skin while revealing in the caption of the post that she was busy building her empire.

In the sexy snap, Daisey looked smoking hot as she rocked a pair of tiny denim shorts. The garment clung tightly to her curvy hips and exposed her round booty and long, lean legs.

She paired the shorts with a tiny white tank top that boasted thin spaghetti straps that flashed her arms and shoulders. She also rocked a trendy denim jacket, which she wore off of her shoulders. She accessorized with a pair of dangling earrings and some large glasses on her face.

Daisey posed with her backside towards the camera. She pushed her hip out and bent one knee as she arched her back and looked over her shoulder with a sultry expression on her face. In the background of the shot, a bright blue sky, rolling green hills, and palm trees could be seen.

Daisey wore her long, blond hair pulled back into a ponytail behind her head. She styled the locks in straight strands that fell down her back.

She also opted for a natural makeup look in the shot. The application appeared to consist of long lashes and sculpted brows, as well as a light dusting of eye shadow.

She looked to give her face a warm glow using a shimmering highlighter on her nose, forehead, and under eyes. She seemed to complete the look with pink blush on her cheekbones.

Daisey’s 955,000-plus followers immediately began to respond to the snap. The photo garnered more than 11,000 likes within the first hour after it was shared to her feed. Fans also hit up the comments section to leave over 100 messages during that time.

“Serving loooooooks as always,” one follower gushed.

“Hottie,” another stated.

“UNREAL BABE,” a third person declared

“Gorgeous! Love this photo Go girl!” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model has become known for flaunting her flawless figure in racy outfits online. She’s often seen looking smoking hot in racy bathing suits, tiny lingerie, and plunging tops.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Daisey recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she rocked a peach-colored bikini that perfectly complemented her bronzed skin as she soaked up some sun outdoors. That post also proved to be a popular one. To date, that pic has racked up more than 45,000 likes and over 360 comments.