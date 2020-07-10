Plasma Shot To Potentially Prevent Coronavirus Stalled By Federal Inaction

Scientists have created a method of injecting people plasma from those who have already been infected with the novel coronavirus in order to inoculate them from getting the disease. But the technology is no closer to teaching the public, scientists say, because the federal government is refusing to discuss the proposal, an investigation by the Los Angeles Times reveals.

The treatment involves injecting people in the upper arm with blood plasma that is rich in antibodies from COVID-19 survivors. If effective, it could keep people from being susceptible to the virus for months.

This isn’t a new technology. It has been used to treat hepatitis A, among other diseases. Initially, it could be used for people in high-risk categories, such as health care workers at hospitals and care facilities.

Eventually, it could be made available to the public via drive-throughs, constituting a massive breakthrough in tackling the deadly pandemic that continues to roar through the U.S.

However, efforts to get the project off the ground have been stalled after federal officials repeatedly refused to meet to discuss the proposal.

The problem doesn’t lie in the concept itself, which is recognized as showing promise. The issue is that federal health officials want to see efficacy before they’ll act.

“Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the NIH, said an upper-arm injection that would function like a vaccine ‘is a very attractive concept,'” the Times reported.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

But before the project can be launched, Fauci says that there needs to be more data. They want to know that the antibodies work.

“Once you show the efficacy, then the obvious next step is to convert it into an intramuscular” injection, Fauci said.

Scientists push back on the claim, saying that the shots should be put into trial right away, since it is the only promising treatment to tackle the pandemic until a vaccine, many promising versions of which are under development, is released to the public.

Dr. Michael Joyner of the Mayo Clinic says that the idea of putting the shot into trial “seems obvious.”

“Beyond being a lost opportunity, this is a real head-scratcher,” he said.

Pharmaceutical companies don’t seem interested in backing the treatment, either. One infectious disease expert claims that’s because they don’t stand to make a lot of money off of a plasma treatment.

“They charge a fortune off of intravenous drugs in the hospital. They don’t want to devote the manufacturing plant to something that won’t make oodles of money,” the expert said.