’90 Day Fiancé’: Angela Deem Calls Bed ‘Hard As An Erection’ In New Episode

Angela Deem will be back in Nigeria during Sunday’s upcoming episode of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, but she isn’t satisfied with her new living situation, according to a report from E! News.

The sneak peek for the July 12 episode shows Angela and her fiancé, Michael Ilesanmi, driving to a remote area. As the couple approaches a giant gate, Angela begins to question whether the community is as safe as Michael assured her it would be. While talking to the show’s cameras, Angela expresses her concerns about Michael’s ability to pick out a suitable home.

“I am so nervous that Michael picked this apartment out,” she says. “He’s always lived with his mom and, you know, he’s going to try to do the best he can, but, oh my god.”

As the couple moves through their new home, Angela begins sharing her thoughts on each room. She approves of the living room and excitedly calls it “pretty,” before making her way to the bedroom. She describes the bedroom as “cute” until she sits down on the bed. Angela tells Michael that she can’t sleep on such a hard bed because of her back problems. She later tries to bounce a bit but the firmness of the mattress just would not give.

“If you want me to stay here, get me a soft bed,” Angela says to Michael.

“I’m not sleeping in that bed. It’s as hard as an erection. You gotta correct some things, and if he wants some sex, he better do it quick.”

TLC

After the bedroom, Angela moves into the kitchen, where her initial excitement returns and she can be heard squealing her approval. Unfortunately for Michael, this didn’t last very long. As the American woman moves further into the kitchen, she spots something that shocks her.

“What the f*ck is that?” she yells. “What is that?”

Michael steps forward in an attempt to see what has his wife-to-be so rattled, but the clip ends before revealing the source of surprise.

While Angela definitely offered a mixed bag of emotions, her overall response was far better than a lot of the other women who’ve relocated to foreign countries for love on the show.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, during an earlier episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Ariela made it very clear she wasn’t satisfied with the place her beau, Biniyam, selected for them. The pregnant woman struggled to hide her disappointment at the fact that there was no running water or electricity, and she began to wonder if she made the right decision.