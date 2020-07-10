Natalie Roser Shows Off Glistening Cleavage & Shredded Abs In Skintight Snakeskin Bikini

Natalie Roser sizzled in her latest Instagram post. She flaunted her insane body in the tiniest snakeskin bikini that clung to her curves like a glove. The photo immediately created a stir among her fans as they raced to view the scantily-clad model.

The supermodel set her Instagram feed alight with the smoking-hot pic. She put her assets on display while wearing an expression on her face that can be described as animalistic. In fact, Natalie’s caption was a green snake emoji.

Natalie’s skimpy attire adhered to her body like a second skin and complemented her deeply bronzed body. The bikini had full straps that sat wide across her shoulders and allowed for an unobstructed view of her glistening décolletage. In fact, her voluptuous cleavage was tucked into the confines of the animal-print bikini.

The social media star’s ripped abs took center stage as she put her midsection on display. Natalie’s shredded abdominal muscles and minuscule waist emphasized her lean hourglass frame.

The close-fitting bikini bottoms fit snugly around Natalie’s hips. She showed off her toned thighs and trim hips as she posed for the camera.

Natalie styled her hair in an off-center part. She let her blonde locks frame her chiseled facial features as her tresses tumbled down her back and shoulders. She appeared to be wearing a full face of natural-looking makeup that drew attention to her blue eyes and full lips.

The stunning image had Natalie nailing the camera with her provocative stare. The model slightly angled her face and parted her lips in a sexy come-hither dare. The Aussie lass tilted her hips and placed her hands to her sides. The simple, open stance allowed fans to take in her flawless physique as she stood outside.

Of course, the photo sparked a frenzy among Natalie’s fans. They took to the comments section to wax lyrical about her unbelievable curves in the racy bikini.

One follower loved her darkly tanned skin and asked Natalie about it.

“Can we talk about your tan? You’re stunning,” they raved.

Another was blown away by Natalie’s beauty and outfit and teased the model.

“Wowwwwwww are you even real,” they joked.

“Beautiful picture. You look amazing and absolutely gorgeous,” a fan complimented the social media star.

As a final Instagram user put it, there was nothing out of place.

“Oh my God, perfection!” they gushed.

Natalie loves giving her fans what they are looking for. That includes plenty of risqué photos, cute videos, and the occasional insight into her daily life. She regularly updates her feed and her approach seems to be working. This specific snap has already garnered close to 24,000 likes and 384 comments in the short time since it went live.