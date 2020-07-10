Haley Kalil Flaunts Curvy Booty In Sheer Rainbow One-Piece For ‘Sports Illustrated Swim’

Haley Kalil is getting her fans psyched for the upcoming release of Sports Illustrated Swim 2020. On Friday, the model shared some throwback photos from her shoot for the publication. In the sultry images, Haley rocked a rainbow-patterned one-piece as she posed on a stunning beach. Her swimwear did nothing but favors for her curvy figure.

The photos showed Haley standing in the sand as the waves rolled onto the shore ahead of her. In the distance, a rock formation could be seen in the water. It was a beautifully sunny day with few clouds in the sky as the rays shone down on Haley and highlighted her tan skin. She looked ready to soak up every last bit of sunlight in her swimwear.

Haley’s one-piece was made of netted fabric in bright rainbow stripes. Thin pink straps rested on her shoulders and and curved into a racerback cut. Haley faced away from the camera, but the sides of the suit scooped low, so fans caught a glimpse of Haley’s sideboob. The tight fabric was also slightly sheer and exposed Haley’s chest.

The suit followed Haley’s curves closely and hugged her flat tummy. Meanwhile, the lower half of the one-piece had high cuts that came up above her hips and accentuated her hourglass shape. The thong backside exposed Haley’s pert derriere and lean legs.

Haley did not wear any accessories with her outfit. She appeared to be mostly makeup-free, except for some highlighter and pink lipstick. Still, the babe hardly needed any coverage for her natural beauty. Haley gathered her brunette locks up in a messy bun as a few stray strands blew in the breeze.

Both photos showed Haley facing the ocean. She stuck her round booty out for the camera and arched her back in a way that emphasized her figure. First, Haley stared over her shoulder with a sultry gaze. In the second image, she flashed a bright smile as the water pooled around her ankles.

Haley’s post was liked more than 10,000 times in an hour. It also received just over 200 comments, mostly from fans who expressed admiration for her stunning physique.

“This suit is perfect for you,” fellow model Clarissa Bowers said.

“You look fireeeeee,” another user added.

“You’re absolutely gorgeous,” a third follower said.

Haley has been doing a few promos for the magazine’s July 21 release date. Earlier this week, she shared a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot, but this time she sported a mismatched blue bikini.