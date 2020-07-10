Rachel Cook Slays In A Tiny Pink Bikini & Blond Wig

Model Rachel Cook has been sharing some sultry glimpses into her latest photoshoots and on Thursday, she tantalized her fans with some fresh content. As is often the case, Rachel wore a bikini in the new photo and video that she shared. However, she added a bit of a twist to her look and her fans seemed to love the results.

The new post included both a still photo along with a short video showcasing Rachel’s latest sultry look. Based on the geotag and hashtag that Rachel added to her caption, it seemed that she was still enjoying the vibe at the Papaya Playa Project resort in Mexico. That was the same spot where she seemingly was earlier in the week when she gave her fans a different peek at her latest photo shoots.

In this case, Rachel flaunted her incredible figure by wearing a tiny pink bikini. The photo in her post showed her leaning over the edge of a wooden table, looking over her shoulder toward the photographer.

The model’s pert derriere was definitely a highlight of this photo as Rachel flaunted her curvy backside. Her tanned, smooth skin and the pale bubble-gum pink color of the bikini worked together flawlessly to generate an incredibly sexy vibe.

Rachel’s blue eyes popped in this photo and she wore a pink-and-white scarf or bandana over her head. She also wore a wig in this photo, but it wasn’t the one that many of her followers have become accustomed to seeing in her posts. Instead of a brunette wig, she went blond this time.

“Absolutely gorgeous love the blonde hair,” one of Rachel’s followers commented.

Most of the blond tresses of the wig were tucked under the scarf. However, a few wisps along with some bangs gently framed Rachel’s face. She appeared to be wearing some makeup, but overall, her face looked fresh and fairly natural.

In less than 18 hours, nearly 155,000 of Rachel’s 2.7 million followers had shown their love for his look by liking the post.

The second part of the post was a short video that provided a glimpse of Rachel from the front. People were given a chance to appreciate her chiseled abs before the camera swung over to showcase the gorgeous locale where she and her team were staying.

“Awesome body goals,” commented another follower.

“You look super gorgeous as a blonde,” a fan wrote.

“Breathtaking sensual silhouette,” someone else praised.

Judging by the volume of likes and comments on this post, Rachel’s followers really loved this pink bikini and blond wig. Her fans appreciate nearly everything she shares, regardless of what she’s wearing. However, this slight change of pace really seemed to cause a stir among those who love her work.