Constance Nunes Poses Seductively In A Tight Green Dress With A Plunging Neckline

Constance Nunes returned to Instagram with another stunning post on Friday. The sexy model showed off her flawless figure in a skimpy outfit.

In the racy pic, Constance looked drop dead gorgeous in an army green dress. The garment featured short sleeves that showcased her toned arms, as well as a plunging neckline that put her abundant cleavage on full display.

The dress fit tightly around her tiny waist and around her curvy hips as it accentuated her long, lean legs in the process. She accessorized the look with a pair of earrings.

Constance posed seductively in front in what appeared to be a dimly lit garage with her hip pushed to the side and her back arched. She placed both of her hands at her sides and wore a steamy expression on her face. In the background of the shot, a large white vehicle could be seen.

The Car Masters: From Rust to Riches star wore her long, dark hair in a deep side part. She styled the loose locks in straight strands that fell down her back and lightly brushed over her shoulder.

She also sported a bombshell makeup look. The application appeared to include mascara-covered lashes and black eyeliner, as well as soft pink eye shadow and defined brows.

She looked to highlight her facial features with a shimmering glow on her nose, forehead, chin, and under eyes. She seemed to complete the glam look with pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a matte pink lipstick on her plump pout.

Constance’s 793,000-plus followers went wild for the snap, clicking the like button more than 57,000 likes within the first 15 hours after it was uploaded online. Fans also took to the comments section to leave over 340 remarks on the photo during that time.

“Love your show it’s one of my favorites,” one follower revealed.

“Those tire are almost as tall as you!!” declared another.

“Lovely stunningly beautiful,” a third social media user wrote.

“So hot,” a fourth comment read.

The model’s fans have become accustomed to seeing her sport racy looks in her online photos. She’s often seen posing in racy bathing suits, tiny tops, tight dresses, and more in her posts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Constance recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she flaunted her massive cleavage and hourglass shape in a bright pink bikini while soaking up some sun on her patio. To date, that upload has racked up more than 144,000 likes and over 3,600 comments.