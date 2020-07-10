‘Roswell, New Mexico’ Loses Showrunner Carina Adley MacKenzie, Sources Say She Created ‘Tension’ On Set

Carina Adly MacKenzie will no longer be the showrunner on the CW series Roswell, New Mexico. According to an exclusive from The Hollywood Reporter, MacKenzie has departed the show amid reported tensions with Warner Bros. Television.

One of the most recent instances said to have caused trouble between the showrunner, and WBTV is MacKenzie’s vocal outcry against U.K. television channel ITV for allegedly editing out a sex scene between two male characters on the show. In a series of tweets linked at the source, MacKenzie expressed her anger at the channel.

She claimed they had exhibited homophobia, bigotry, and biphobia by cutting a love scene between the male characters but not the “much more raunchy” scene between a male and a female character.

“It’s just… super upsetting not to have any advance notice of the way that my own work gets sliced and diced. The gay sex scene was about love, and was a major part of a long term character arc; the straight sex scene was about… f*cking.”

The article said that Warner Bros. was forced to go into damage control mode over MacKenzie’s tweets. A spokesperson from the channel maintained that they had edited both love scenes because the show aired during an earlier timeslot when a younger demographic could be watching.

“Scenes involving sexual content were edited in keeping with the regulator, Ofcom’s, guidelines,” said the ITV2 spokesperson.

MacKenzie’s tirade against the U.K. channel was just the latest in a series of alleged incidents that took place behind-the-scenes, including assertions that she created a working environment that was “rife with tension.”

A few insiders said that the former writer for The Originals would “spend an unusual amount of time on the set in New Mexico,” which is quite a distance from the writers’ room in Los Angeles.

Supposedly, several of the show’s writers were irritated by her behavior since, typically, showrunners spend most of their time with the writers during the creation of the season.

MacKenzie co-ran the show with Christopher Hollier but was the primary creative voice and “sole creator” of Roswell, New Mexico. When she was not present in L.A., Hollier would take over, but MacKenzie would reportedly re-write scripts later.

Many felt things would have “run more smoothly were she around in person more.”

However, conditions supposedly improved marginally during the making of the show’s sophomore season because the writers received more time to work before production began.

Other insiders claimed that there was “tension” between MacKenzie and a few of the show’s stars, including Jeanine Mason, who plays the lead character Liz Ortecho.

The human resources department allegedly conducted a probe into the environment on set, but the results were not made public. It is not clear what the investigation entailed, but whatever the findings, MacKenzie was allowed to continue running the show afterward.

In a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter, Mackenzie said she had “made the difficult decision to resign” as showrunner.

“I do not take this decision lightly, but ultimately due to fundamental differences, I must depart and entrust ‘Roswell, New Mexico’ to capable hands.”

She went on to say that she was proud of what they had created during her time on the series, adding that she still believed “in the heart and soul of the show.”

Roswell, New Mexico has been renewed for a third season, with writing set to begin soon.