‘OG Insta Golf Girl’ Paige Spiranac Flaunts Her Bunker Skills In A Little Black Dress

Golf star Paige Spiranac wowed her 2.8 million Instagram followers by showing off her bunker shot skills — all while wearing a little black dress. The upload was posted in honor of a new series that the athlete was creating, cheekily called “Quickies with Paige.” Spiranac claimed that purpose of the series was to offer brief guidance on how to improve followers’ golf games.

For the occasion, Spiranac dropped jaws in a athleisure-inspired black dress. The hue emphasized her sun-kissed skin, and the spandex-like nature of fabric expertly flattered the curves of her enviable figure. The garment was a sleeveless style, with thick tank-top straps that formed a racerback style from behind. In addition, it featured an incredibly deep scooped neckline that was low enough to give fans a generous view of Spiranac’s décolletage.

The dress was mini in length with a hemline that skirted the top of Spiranac’s thighs to show off her toned legs. The golf star completed the outfit with a pair of white golf shoes.

Spiranac wore her hair styled in loose waves in a half-up, half-down hairstyle. She also appeared to opt for black liquid eyeliner, strong brows, and a natural matte lip for a fresh-faced look.

The video opened with Spiranac taking a shot from a sand trap before beginning her introduction to the new series. She then offered fans advice for how to take the tricky shot. Tips included opening the club face, choking down on the golf club, employing a wide stance, and positioning so that the ball is not centered but slightly forward in the stance.

Other pieces of advice included setting the club at the belly button, keeping one’s weight forward, and cocking the wrists before letting the club fall.

Fans loved the new video, and had awarded the new upload over 25,000 likes and more than 700 comments in just around an hour after it was first posted.

“What a great video! Have really been struggling out of the sand! Can’t wait to work on your tips. Thank you!” gushed a fan.

“So many innuendos… otherwise solid advice,” teased a second, adding both the laughing-crying emoji as well as the golfer symbol.

“This is the best tutorial on playing golf. Keep them coming!” raved a third, adding a number of emoji including the kissing face symbol.

“What a shot!!! What an athlete!!!” proclaimed a fourth awestruck user.

