Kim Lee Flaunts Incredible Cleavage and Curvaceous Booty In Black Lace Corset

Internationally-recognized model and DJ Kim Lee thrilled fans with her most recent Instagram post on Friday morning. Her 506 thousand followers were treated to a sexy reflected image that simultaneously displayed both sides of her stunning figure.

The gorgeous brunette wore a lacy black corset that impressively cinched her already slender waist, which caused her ample assets to spill alluringly out of both the top and bottom of the lingerie.

The corset had metal hooks lining the front of the bodice that glinted in the dim light.

Supportive boning interspersed between the sheer floral lace tightened around Kim’s torso, perfectly accentuating her insane hourglass shape. The garment was laced all the way up the back with black ribbon and tied in a bow.

Kim stood facing a full-length mirror that placed on the left side of the photo. The photographer captured the image from behind the voluptuous beauty, so her entire backside as well as her reflection were both visible to the viewer.

Kim raised her right arm and rested her hand against the upper right corner of the carved wooden frame around the mirror. She held her left arm against her body, fingers loosely cupping the enticing swell of one of her breasts.

Her back was arched, emphasizing the curvaceousness of her amazing derriere.

Soon after the image was posted, messages of adoration flooded the comments section. Instagram fans expressed themselves primarily using combinations of emoji that indicated love and affection.

“Oh god….You are spreading fire in summer,” raved one fan, following the comment up with multiple fire emoji.

“Folks ain’t no one sexier/hotter/bustier than this lady rgt here!! A true bombshell!! I love you so much Kim Lee,” gushed a second person, tacking on kiss, lips, black heart, and fire emoji to the end. Kim was also tagged in the comment.

“A woman who knows who she is, what she wants & gets after it!” complimented a third follower, also tagging Kim personally. Flame, heart eye, and 100% emoji were added.

“sheesh when I’m praying for a GF this is what I have in mind,” mused a fourth person. The comment was book-ended by volcano and eyes emoji at the beginning; applause and laughing/crying emoji to conclude.

Contrary to what this post might indicate, Kim hasn’t been spending all summer indoors. A few weeks ago she was captured looking incredible in a killer one-piece black bathing suit that left little to the imagination.