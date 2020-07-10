Kim Lee Flaunts Incredible Cleavage And Curvaceous Booty In Black Lace Corset

Internationally-recognized model and DJ Kim Lee thrilled fans with her most recent Instagram post on Friday morning. Her 506,000 followers were treated to a reflected image that simultaneously displayed both sides of her stunning figure.

The gorgeous brunette wore a lacy black corset that impressively cinched her already slender waist, highlighting her ample assets as they nearly spilled out of the lingerie. The corset had metal hooks lining the front of the bodice that glinted in the dim light.

Supportive boning interspersed between the sheer floral lace tightened around Kim’s torso, perfectly accentuating her insane hourglass shape. The garment was laced all the way up the back with a black ribbon and tied in a bow.

Kim stood facing a full-length mirror that was placed on the left side of the photo. The photographer captured the image from behind the beauty, so her entire backside — as well as her reflection — were both visible to the viewer.

Kim raised her right arm and rested her hand against the upper right corner of the carved wooden frame around the mirror. She held her left arm against her body, with her fingers loosely cupping the swell of one of her breasts.

The model’s back was arched, emphasizing the curvaceousness of her derriere.

Soon after the image was posted, users flooded the comments section with hundreds of messages. Instagram fans expressed themselves primarily using combinations of emoji that indicated love and affection.

“Oh god….You are spreading fire in summer,” raved one fan, following the comment up with multiple fire emoji.

“Folks ain’t no one sexier/hotter/bustier than this lady rgt here!! A true bombshell!! I love you so much Kim Lee,” gushed a second person, tacking on kiss, lips, black heart, and fire emoji to the end and tagging Kim in their comment.

“A woman who knows who she is, what she wants & gets after it!” complimented a third follower, also tagging Kim personally and adding flame, heart-eyes, and 100 percent emoji.

“Sheesh when I’m praying for a GF this is what I have in mind,” mused a fourth person.

The above comment was book-ended by volcano and eyes emoji at the beginning and applause and laughing/crying emoji at the end.

Contrary to what this post might indicate, Kim hasn’t been spending all summer indoors. A few weeks ago, she was captured looking incredible in a killer one-piece black bathing suit that left little to the imagination.