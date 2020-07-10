Sommer Ray Sizzles In A Printed Crop Top And Skintight Jeans

American fitness queen Sommer Ray went online on Friday noon and shared a set of casual yet sexy snaps to wow her 24.9 million followers.

In the pictures, the 23-year-old model could be seen rocking a printed crop top that boasted a halterneck design. The tiny top allowed her to show off a glimpse of her bare midsection. She teamed the top with a pair of high-waisted, skintight jeans that perfectly accentuated her perfect booty and toned legs. Her ensemble was from her own clothing line.

She opted for a full face of makeup to complement her attire but chose subtle shades in keeping with the daytime, outdoor photoshoot. Her makeup application seemingly featured some foundation, light pink lipstick, brown blush, brown eyeshadow, lined eyes, and a thin coat of mascara. Sommer completed her look with nose and chin contouring and defined eyebrows.

She wore her highlighted tresses in waves and let her locks cascade over back and shoulders. In terms of jewelry, the hottie opted for a thin gold bracelet and an assortment of rings. She also accessorized with a brown mini backpack from Louis Vuitton.

The photoshoot took place outdoors, against the background of a brick wall. To the excitement of her fans, she posted not one, not two, but seven snaps from the shoot.

In the first picture, she struck a side pose, touched her hair, gazed at the camera, and seductively parted her lips. In the rest of the pictures, she struck different poses. For instance, she turned her back toward the camera to show off her booty, flashed an ear-to-ear smile, and candidly threw her head back while laughing.

In the caption, she talked about how unmanageable her hair becomes at times but added that even though her relationship with her hair is complicated, she still loves it. That apart, she also tagged her other IG accounts in the post.

Within less than 30 minutes of going live, the snap racked up more than 263,000 likes and about 1,500 comments in which fans and followers praised her amazing figure and sense of style.

“Here comes the queen of Gram!” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Omg, girl, you are truly stunning!” another user chimed in.

“Did anyone ever tell you that you are the most beautiful woman in the whole world?” a third admirer remarked.

“Amazing figure and awesome sense of style! You are my favorite model, Sommer!” a fourth follower wrote.

Many of her fellow models and IG influencers also liked and commented on the snaps to show appreciation and support, including Kristina Levina and Tina Louise.