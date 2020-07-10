Republican Lawmaker Says He Wants To ‘See More People’ Get Coronavirus

Republican state lawmaker Del Marsh says that he is “not concerned” about the surge in cases of the novel coronavirus in Alabama and hopes to “see more people” get the disease in order to hasten herd immunity in the area.

Reshad Hudson, a reporter for CBS in Alabama, posted a video on Twitter of the state lawmaker talking to reporters. He told them that he wasn’t concerned about the recent spike of cases of COVID-19 in the state.

“In fact, quite honestly, I want to see more people, because we start reaching an immunity as more people have it and get through it,” he said.

Marsh, who is a member of the state’s coronavirus task force, clarified that he wanted to see people in high-risk categories protected, but those who are young and healthy should be exposed to and get the virus.

“I don’t want any deaths — as few as possible,” he said. “So those people who are susceptible to the disease, especially those with preexisting conditions, elderly population, those folks, we need to do all we can to protect them. But I’m not concerned. I want to make sure that everybody can receive care. And right now we have, to my knowledge as of today, we still have ample beds.”

Sen. Del Marsh (R) Anniston, says he wants to see more people get #coronavirus to build up an immunity. I asked was he concerned about Alabama's latest surge in cases. pic.twitter.com/omb2GVg9Ev — Reshad Hudson (@ReshadHudson) July 9, 2020

The idea of herd immunity is something that many people have spoken about. The concept is that once enough people have and become immune to the virus, the disease will stop spiking in various regions. Without a vaccine or effective treatment for the virus, some people consider this to be the best option for moving back to some semblance of a normal life.

But experts say that herd immunity is a long way off and may not be a viable solution, given that it is still unknown how long and how well people remain immune to the virus once they’ve had it.

Sweden famously opted to take the route of aiming for herd immunity, but most experts say that their strategy was ineffective. The country has seen a higher number of cases and deaths than any other Scandinavian country, but very few citizens appear to have antibodies for the virus. Its economy hasn’t fared better, either.

People were quick to lash out at Marsh’s comments. Kiani Gardener, an Alabama scientist who is running for Congress, tweeted that she found his comments concerning and accused Marsh of not understanding the science behind the disease.

The state has recently seen an increase in coronavirus, with nearly 50,000 confirmed cases, with over 1,300 new cases in one day on Thursday. President Donald Trump had planned to hold a rally in the state, but was forced to cancel after concerns over the spread of the disease.