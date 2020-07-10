Transgender Model Valentina Sampaio Named A 2020 Rookie For The ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Issue

Transgender model Valentina Sampaio made history on Friday. The Brazilian born model is the first transgender person ever to grace the pages of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. The magazine announced the decision on Friday. Sampaio wrote a personal essay for the outlet where she shared her experiences and thoughts.

“I am excited and honored to be part of the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue,” the model shared.

The 23-year-old Brazilian beauty is the 2020 rookie and will be showcased in the latest issue of the magazine, which will be out on July 21. The rookie will join the ranks of Kate Upton, Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, and Ashley Graham, who have all been boosted to superstardom after their appearances in the magazine’s special issue.

Sampaio grew up in a small fishing village in northern Brazil. The model admits that being trans is challenging in that part of the world.

“Brazil is a beautiful country, but it also hosts the highest number of violent crimes and murders against the trans community in the world—three times that of the U.S.,” the model wrote.

Sampaio continued to share that the trans community there deal with, “snickers, insults, fearful reactions and physical violations just for existing.”

The Brazilian beauty acknowledged that one of the “fortunate ones” due to opportunities and successes she has been afforded. Many others in her situation have not been as lucky.

“Our options for growing up in a loving and accepting family, having a fruitful experience at school or finding dignified work are unimaginably limited and challenging.”

Sampaio has had a lot of opportunities in her short career, according to Page Six. Last year, the model got a gig with Victoria’s Secret and was the first-ever transgender model for the lingerie brand. She also made history in 2017 when she landed the cover of Vogue Paris. The model has also graced the covers of Vogue Germany and Vogue Brasil. It isn’t just magazines that are keeping the model busy. Sampaio has worked with several big brands, including H&M, Dior, and Marc Jacobs.

Sampaio thanked the magazine for including her and applauded their efforts for diversity.

“Thank you for supporting me in continuing to spread a message of love, compassion and unity for ALL.”

Sports Illustrated has made a big push to be more inclusive recently. Graham was the first plus-size model on the cover back in 2016, and just last year, the magazine broke barriers again. Model Hamila Aden posed in the magazine wearing a hijab, another first for the publication.