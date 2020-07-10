Allie Auton Goes Full Bombshell In Daisy Dukes & Crop Top

Allie Auton wowed her eager audience with another sizzling snapshot on her Instagram page that showed off her beautiful, bronze stems. The sexy shot was added to her feed earlier this afternoon and captured the model posed in an unusual place.

Allie appeared in the front seat of her car and flashed a megawatt smile for the camera. A geotag in the update indicated that she was in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. The model positioned herself on a black leather seat in a car and gave a sultry stare into the camera. Allie bent her legs at her knees and tucked her feet toward her derriere. She put her left arm near her ear and rested her elbow on the back of the car seat while the other was placed near her side. Allie opted for a casual and sexy outfit that did a great job of showing off her bombshell body. In the caption of the post, the model told fans that her ensemble was from White Fox Boutique.

On her upper half, she sported a tight black crop top with a slight turtleneck. The front of the shirt had the White Fox logo stitched in all white, capital letters. The short length of the top flashed a tease of the model’s toned and tanned tummy — something that her fans certainly didn’t seem to mind.

The model paired her top with dangerously short Daisy Dukes that boasted a light wash. The trendy garment was distressed in places, and its high waistband was worn tight on her midsection. Allie’s shorts were incredibly small and showed off her sculpted legs while she completed her look with a pair of white ankle socks that had the Nike logo and a pair of sneakers to match.

Allie pulled her long, blond locks back in a high ponytail, and equal parts of her hair fell on both sides of her shoulders. The social media star added a pair of gold hoop earrings as well. She was done-up in a full application of glam that seemed to include blush on her cheeks, mascara, eyeliner, and lip gloss.

That image has already earned over 9,000 likes and over 70 comments.

“Guuuurl, I looove this. Super cute,” one follower commented alongside a series of heart-eyed emoji.

“You are so pretty,” a second fan chimed in on the sizzling shot.

“You caught my attention! You look really great and a perfect addition to our team!” another social media user raved.

Several other fans simply called the model “beautiful.”