Vicky Aisha Flaunts Incredible Curves In Jessica Rabbit-Inspired Costume

On Friday, July 10, Australian model Vicky Aisha delighted fans by uploading a tantalizing Instagram post that showed her dressed as the cartoon character Jessica Rabbit from the 1988 film Who Framed Roger Rabbit.

In the photos, the 28-year-old posed in front of a white backdrop. Her revealing costume featured replicas of Jessica’s sequin red dress and her purple evening gloves. The revealing ensemble accentuated Vicky’s ample cleavage, slender waist, and curvaceous hips.

The tattooed model styled a bright red wig in loose curls to better resemble the fictional character. She also had on similar makeup that Jessica was drawn wearing throughout the film. The cosmetic application seemed to have featured filled-in eyebrows, subtle contour, highlighter, purple eyeshadow, black eyeliner, and false eyelashes. She finished off the look with a glossy red lip.

In the first image, the tattooed model stood with her shoulders back and placed one of her fingers between her lips. She tilted her head and looked directly at the camera. She altered her position for the following photo by turning her body slightly. She arched her back and put both of her hands on her waist, as she lowered her gaze.

In the caption, the social media sensation quoted an infamous line spoken by Jessica in Who Framed Roger Rabbit. She also encouraged her followers to click the link on her Instagram bio which will lead them to her OnlyFans account.

Many of her admirers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“You are so unbelievably sweet so gorgeous! Love this outfit,” wrote a fan, adding a string of heart and fire emoji to the comment.

“WOW! Phenomenal [b]eauty,” added a different devotee.

“So beautiful omg I love this!!” chimed in a third Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Vicky engaged with her dedicated followers by replying to some of the comments. Fans seemed to have loved the post as it soon racked up more than 10,000 likes.

This is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Earlier this week, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a plunging gray off-the-shoulder top that left little to the imagination. That post has been liked over 40,000 times since it was shared.