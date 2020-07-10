‘Jersey Shore’ Star Angelina Pivarnick Claims ‘Life Is Good’ In New Instagram Share

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick claimed that “life is good” in the caption of her latest social media share. The reality television star posted the new photo where she was seen looking directly at the camera to the delight of her 1 million Instagram followers.

Angelina wore what appeared to be a black jacket. The shiny material of the garment was striking against the reality star’s fair skin. The topper had a low neckline and featured wide lapels.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation beauty turned her head slightly to the right of the camera, leaning her face into one direction for the image. Her long, dark hair was blown out straight. She wore it loose and cascading over her shoulders. It appeared there was a slight flip to the ends of her hair, and the top of her tresses have a fuller appearance.

As for the MTV star’s makeup fashion, she seemed to be wearing a full set of false eyelashes in the share. Angelina owns her own brand of eyelashes. The brand is called Lashelina and that could likely be the lashes she sported in the image. The extra-long look of the lashes added a dramatic flair to her face. Her eyes appeared to be lined with dark black liner on both the top and bottom of her eyes. A glittery peach eye shadow was applied to her lids and appeared to have been extended to the beginning of her eyebrows. In the crease of her eyes, a brown shadow was added.

Angelina’s eyebrows were heavily filled in to give them an overly dramatic look. Instagram users can clearly see where her brows began and ended and where they were filled in with what appeared to be a powder. Her face seemed to be sculpted with foundation, blush, and contour. A light-colored lipstick was added to make her mouth stand out.

Fans of the reality star appeared to love her overall look and the dramatic makeup application.

“Gorgeous!! I love the lashes and lipstick shade!” commented one follower on the reality star’s makeup application.

“You are so gorgeous girl!” wrote a second fan.

“You just get prettier and prettier every day,” stated a third Instagram user of Angelina’s changing looks.

“You are looking better than you did during Season 2 of Jersey Shore. Love u Angelinerrr!” wrote a fourth fan, who also used the hashtag “#nohate” when describing the 34-year-old’s overall look.