Sarah Harris Flaunts Her Hourglass Curves In An Orange Buckled Bikini

Sarah Harris took to her Instagram account on Thursday night to share a sexy new post with her fans. The former Playboy model left little to the imagination as she rocked a racy ensemble that flashed her hourglass curves.

In the sexy snap, Sarah looked like a total smokeshow as she sported a skimpy orange bikini. The top boasted black straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders. The garment also featured a low cut neckline to expose her massive cleavage, and a black buckle in the front.

The matching bikini bottoms rested snugly around her voluptuous hips and strapped around her tiny waist while putting her killer legs in the spotlight as well. Her flat tummy and impressive abs were also on full display in the pic.

Sarah posed in front of a white wall for the photo. She had her hip pushed to the side and one hand resting on her leg. The other hand curved around her hip as she gave a steamy stare into the camera.

Sarah wore her blond hair parted in the center. She styled the long locks in flirty curls that fell down her back and brushed over the tops of both of her shoulders.

She opted for a full face of makeup. The glam look seemed to include thick lashes and black winged eyeliner. She added pink eye shadow and darkened brows to further define her face.

She looked to complement her sun kissed skin with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering glow on her nose, under eyes, chin, and forehead. She appeared to complete the application with dark pink gloss on her full lips.

Sarah’s over 2.2 million followers couldn’t get enough of the post, clicking the like button more than 13,000 times within the first 18 hours after it was published to her account. Fans also hit up the comments section to leave over 270 messages during that time.

“So gorgeous,” one follower wrote.

“You look amazing,” another gushed.

“Wowwwww you are a piece of sweet,” a third social media user stated.

“The most beautiful, the best, the most attractive, the sexiest and the most lovable girl in the world,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sarah doesn’t appear to be shy about flaunting her fantastic figure online. She recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a stunning pink thong bodysuit that put the attention on her round booty. That snap has collected more than 15,000 likes and over 360 comments to date.