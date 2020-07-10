Donald Trump Says Roger Stone Was ‘Framed,’ Hints At Pardon

Roger Stone is slated to head to prison in just a few days, but President Donald Trump might throw a wrench in those plans. Over a series of interviews, as the Daily Mail reports, the president suggested that he was looking into the idea of pardoning his friend and former political adviser.

As Trump was leaving the White House to head to Florida for the weekend, he told reporters that he believes Stone has been treated unfairly and he is “looking at” clemency for Stone, who was convicted of witness tampering and lying to investigators.

“I’ll be looking at it. I think Roger Stone was very unfairly treated, as were many people,” Trump said.

Instead, he added, he thinks that former Vice President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama should be the ones sent to prison.

“And in the meantime, Comey and all these guys are walking around – including Biden and Obama – because we caught them spying on my campaign. Who would have believed that one?” Trump said.

The president has frequently claimed that both Biden and Obama have committed various crimes, including spying, but he has declined to give specifics about his assertions.

The day prior, Trump also suggested that he might be considering a pardon for Stone. Fox News host Sean Hannity asked the president if he was going to pardon his friend.

“I am always thinking,” he said. “You’ll be watching like everyone else in this case.”

In a separate interview, Trump claimed that Stone was “framed” and decried the way his former adviser was treated.

“He was framed. He was treated horrible. He was treated so badly,” Trump said.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

When it comes to the issue of a pardon, Trump said that people would have to wait and see.

“If you say he’s praying, his prayer may be answered,” he said. “Let’s see what happens.”

Stone was convicted by a jury of seven felony counts, including lying to the FBI and Congress, along with witness tampering and obstruction of justice. Allegedly, Stone lied about making contact with WikiLeaks and others in order to hamper Hillary Clinton’s campaign for president against Trump in 2016.

After Stone’s sentencing, Attorney General William Barr stepped in to recommend a shorter sentence, a decision that was met with intense backlash, including four federal prosecutors who withdrew themselves from the case. Stone was eventually sentenced to 40 months in prison, a reduction from the original 7-9 years that was recommended.

Barr has said that he doesn’t favor commuting Stone’s sentence.