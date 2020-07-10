Chanel West Coast Flaunts Cleavage In Latest Selfie

Chanel West Coast kicked off the weekend with an Instagram post that featured her flaunting some serious cleavage while sharing some exciting news. The rapper’s update saw her rocking an outfit with plunging neckline while telling her fans that she was accepted into the Recording Academy.

The 31-year-old explained in a lengthy post what it meant to her to be accepted into the academy, which is famous for the coveted Grammy Awards. She also told her fans that she had plenty of new music coming soon.

To celebrate the occasion, Chanel shared the selfie, which saw her looking relaxed and happy. The image captured the Ridiculousness star from the front. She wore a blue and teal tie-dye number, which put her cleavage on display. Because the image was cropped, it was impossible to know if she was wearing a top, a dress, or a swimsuit, but either way, she looked incredible.

Chanel appeared to be in her home for the snap, which was a selfie. Part of a television and a sofa were visible behind her as well as several windows. A row of potted plants lined the wall underneath the windows.

The “Sharon Stoned” singer wore a smile on her face. Her long, dark hair was styled in loose waves around her shoulders. It was parted in the middle and she wore a thin braid pulled back on each side of the part. As for her makeup, she singer appeared to frame her eyes with sculpted eyebrows, bronze eye shadow, eyeliner and a coat of mascara. She also looked to be wearing a face-smoothing foundation and a nude shade on her lips. She accessorized with a trio of gold necklaces and a pair of dangle hoop earrings.

Chanel’s update was a hit, with more than 26,000 of her fans hitting the like button within an hour of her sharing it.

Dozens of her followers were quick to congratulate her for the achievement, and many couldn’t help but comment on how pretty she looked.

“so pretty! can’t wait for the new music! you’ve been killing it,” commented one admirer.

“you go pretty girl! Take it all the way to the top,” a second fan chimed in.

“You look so pretty. Your hard work dedication has paid off,” wrote a third Instagram user.

“You are such a beautiful woman. I’m always in awe when I see your posts. Stay you and be safe out there. Much love and respect,” a fourth comment read.

Chanel seems to be enjoying the tie-dye look. Not too long ago, she shared a snap that saw her looking pretty in a pink tie-dye dress.