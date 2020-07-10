Maya Jama Stuns Fans In Crop Top & Skinny Jeans

British celebrity Maya Jama took to Instagram to share a new photo of herself. The former BBC Radio 1 presenter is known for her showing off her outfits via the social media platform and didn’t disappoint followers with her most recent upload.

Jama stunned in a strapless white crop top that displayed her decolletage and a hint of her midriff. The garment featured long sleeves that still showed off her shoulders. She completed the outfit with high-waisted light blue skinny jeans and pink heels. Jama styled her long dark hair down with a middle part and accessorized with small hoop earrings and a necklace. For her makeup application, she appeared to have applied a coat of lipstick, mascara, and eyeliner.

In the photo, Jama was captured by the paparazzi flashing a huge smile. She showed off her pearly whites and looked to have the wind in her hair while walking. She didn’t seem to mind being captured at work and effortlessly strutted her stuff.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Jama was photographed at the London Studios on Tuesday. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the former Loose Women panelist walked out alone as the U.K. is currently on lockdown.

Jama didn’t specify what designers she was wearing in the snapshot. However, her top can be found on the fashion brand House of CB’s website.

In the span of 22 hours, her post racked up more than 286,000 likes and over 1,500 comments, proving to be very popular with her followers.

“Wow, you look so amazing and pretty,” one user wrote.

“Wow, you are rocking it Maya. You look amazing and very stunning hun. Loving that look too. If you’ve got it, you flaunt it babe x,” another person shared.

“This is the only thing/post that has put a smile on my face recently,” remarked a third fan, adding numerous flame emoji.

“This pic is just soooo effortlessly cute! You look so happy,” a fourth admirer commented.

Impressing her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Jama. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a short velvet leopard-print dress that fell above her upper thigh. Jama wrapped herself up in a black leather jack with bold white text going down the right sleeve and accessorized with a necklace featuring her initial. She completed the ensemble with sheer black tights and black leather boots. Jama was snapped leaving work holding a plate of cake in one hand and a black leather rucksack with the other.