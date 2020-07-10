Madi Teeuws Compares Her Killer Body In A Black Bikini Vs. Lingerie Set: ‘Enjoying Life’

Social media star Madi Teeuws wowed her 535,000 Instagram followers after posting two videos — one in which she wore a black lingerie set, and the other while wearing a black bikini. The purpose of the dueling clips was to analyze both her body and mindset from one year ago compared to today.

The first video showed Teeuws modeling black lace lingerie. The bra was a traditional t-shirt style with added underwire for support. The cups were covered in a pretty floral fabric and there was a lace trim at the hem as well as a button in the center of the bust for two added accents. The dark shade of the bra not only added to the sultriness of the ensemble, but also highlighted the California-based beauty’s sun-kissed skin.

Teeuws paired the bra with a pair of matching black panties. They featured thick lace side straps that wrapped around her hips to accentuate her hourglass figure.

The model completed the look by wearing what looked to be fresh-faced makeup, letting her natural beauty shine through. She did not wear any jewelry, keeping focus purely on her killer figure.

The video was made for modeling purposes, and the Instagram star posed in a variety of ways throughout the clip, finishing off a number of sultry looks with a bright smile.

It was not the only video that Teeuws posted in the update. She also uploaded a clip where she modeled a black bikini.

The top was a traditional triangle style with a low plunging neckline to show off the model’s décolletage. Spaghetti straps tied around the neck to create a halter cut, and the fabric of the garment had a quilted pattern to add some texture to the ensemble. The bottom was a classic bikini brief, with tiny straps that tied at the sides.

Like in the first video, the video was for modeling purposes, and she once again exhibited her skill by posing in a number of ways.

Though Teeuws looked stunning in both clips, the model explained in her caption that she was so much better mentally in the second video, calling herself “balanced” thanks to a focus on rest days, occasional treats, and “enjoying life.”

Fans showed their support for the two videos, awarding the post around 38,000 likes and writing in over 750 glowing comments.

“So happy for you! Adore you!” one fan gushed, adding several red heart emoji to emphasize the sentiment.

“Obsessed with you!!!! Love happy and healthy Madi whatever she looks like,” sweetly added a second, along with both a pink heart and sparkle symbol.

“This is awesome,” proclaimed a third, adding the hallelujah hands emoji.

“Love you girl!!! Always beautiful and so inspiring,” wrote a fourth, concluding the comment with a pink heart.

