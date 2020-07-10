Alexis Clark Bares Cleavage In Curve-Hugging Black Romper, Flaunts ‘Sun-Kissed’ Skin

Alexis Clark showed fans how she’s spending her vacation in Tulum, Mexico in a new post on Instagram on Thursday. The model shared a photo on her feed in which she sported a black romper that perfectly framed her curvy figure and showed off her best assets as she posed at a restaurant.

Alexis’ romper featured black ribbed fabric and a wrap-front waist with a tie at her hip. Ruched fabric on the sides hugged her tiny waist, while short sleeves exposed her toned arms. The romper also had a plunging V-neckline that barely contained Alexis’ ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center. Fans could see that she went braless as the fabric clung to her chest.

Alexis’ flat tummy and toned booty were accentuated by the tight one-piece. The romper cut off at the top of her thighs, completely exposing her shapely legs.

Alexis accessorized her outfit with a silver choker necklace, a bracelet, stud earrings, and a black, tan and white patterned headband with a knot at the top. She appeared to be holding a small matching purse on her shoulder. Alexis only appeared to be sporting some lip gloss, though she hardly needed makeup with her natural beauty. Her cheeks and forehead were rosy from what appeared to be a slight sunburn. The babe styled her hair down in messy waves blew slightly in the wind.

The photo showed Alexis standing on a dark wooden bridge surrounded by white rope. Behind her, a garden of plants and trees could be seen. The boardwalk led into a tiki hut-style restaurant or bar. It looked to be a beautifully sunny day as the rays washed over Alexis and kissed her skin.

Alexis posed with one hip out to the side in a way that emphasized her hourglass shape. She kept her shoulders high and chest out as she stroked her hair and stared at the camera with a sultry gaze.

Alexis’ post garnered more than 44,000 likes and nearly 550 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the babe’s followers expressed admiration for her stunning physique in the comments section.

“I still can’t get over the fact that you’re soooo perfect!!! I literally get lost in your eyes,” one fan said.

“Even kissed by the sun you’re still beautiful!” another user added in reference to Alexis’ caption.

