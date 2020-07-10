Sarah Houchens Shows Off Flawless Backside In Tiny Patterned Shorts

Sarah Houchens’ most recent Instagram share included two new images that highlighted her fit figure. The post was added to her feed on July 9, and since it was shared, her fans have gone wild.

The first image in the series captured the blond babe with her booty faced toward the camera. A geotag in the update indicated that the model was in Maryland. The setting was spectacular and saw Sarah in the middle of a grassy area with nothing but trees and bright blue skies surrounding her. Sunlight draped over Sarah’s figure and made her blond locks appear to be a few shades lighter.

The model looked off into the distance and bent both at her elbows as she appeared to be playing with the front of her bottoms. The model sported a pair of tiny, patterned shorts that boasted a red, white, and black design. The piece had a daringly short length that showed off Sarah’s trim legs and a hint of her peachy posterior. She paired the colorful bottoms with a black crop top.

The second photo in the series treated Sarah’s 942,000-plus fans to a view of her front side. The model’s tiny, black crop tank was tight on her body and hit near her ribs, allowing her to show off her incredible abs. The top had tiny spaghetti straps that flaunted her trim arms, and Sarah wore the waistband of her shorts high on her hips. The front of her shorts tied with drawstrings, and the leg holes were scalloped with black fabric. Once again, fans were treated to a view of her bronze legs.

Sarah sported a white bracelet on her wrist and added a silver necklace to her collar. Like her look, she kept her hairstyle simple and wore her hair in a straight style, allowing her hair to spill over her shoulders and back. The model appeared to keep her face untouched to let her natural beauty shine through.

In the caption of her update, Sarah referenced the sunshine and added a few hashtags to the bottom of her post. The double-photo update has been popular with fans and has garnered over 14,000 likes and 150-plus comments.

“BLONDES RULE EVERYTHING AROUND ME. Love you outfit babe,” one follower commented with a single red heart emoji.

“Looks like the sunshine and nature also creates perfection as we can see,” another fan complimented.

“You might have the best bum in the world,” another social media user gushed with the addition of a few flame emoji.