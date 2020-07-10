Sofia Vergara, 48, Bares Her Shoulders In The Sunshine In New Instagram Share

Sofia Vergara bared her shoulders in the sunshine in a new Instagram share. In the post, the former Modern Family star and current judge of America’s Got Talent celebrated a special day in the life of one of her four-legged family members. In a sequence of six photos, the actress, 48, appeared happy, content, and thrilled to be able to celebrate the special occasion in her own unique way with her family members in attendance.

Sofia was seated in an outdoor area of the California home she shares with her husband, actor Joe Manganiello. She put together a celebration for the couple’s dog Bubbles. All three of the couple’s dogs were in attendance and were dressed to the nines for the occasion. Each had on dresses with sequined tops and peach, ruffled bottoms. Sofia placed a blanket on the grass of the expansive outdoor area. A tan-and-white tablecloth was spread out. A cake as well as serving utensils and photos of all three animals were also seen.

The actress wore a peach-colored dress with an off-the-shoulder style. The sweet frock appeared to have a slight tone-on-tone pattern atop it. The top had a ruffle that hung down over Sofia’s shoulders and appeared to have a bit of fray at the ends, an interesting style detail. The dress appeared to hang long and loose around her hips and legs, which can be seen as the actress leans into her four-legged friends in the snap.

In a series of subsequent photos, the family is seen gathered together to honor the dog and enjoy a fun day outside in the sunshine. Sofia stated in the photo’s caption that she was trying to stay safe and used the hashtag “#family.”

Fans of the beloved television actress thought the photos were delightful. They could not get over the animal’s outfits, the cake, and of course, the beauty of the actress herself. They shared their feelings in the comments section of the share.

“Awwww, so cute!! happy birthday,” said one of the actress’s followers.

“Gorgeous dresses for everyone, how pretty is everyone!” commented a second fan.

“You look stunning, so stunning, and those dogs are so spoiled LOL. What a wonderful life you have given your animals,” remarked a third Instagram user.

“Happy, happy birthday bubbles. You are so beautiful and what lovely dresses for all the animals. What a lovely day you must have had,” wrote a fourth fan.