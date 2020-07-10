Kara Del Toro Rocks A Cleavage-Baring Top In Throwback Photo

Kara Del Toro took to her Instagram story on Thursday, July 9, to share a sultry photo of herself showing off her chest in a low-cut top — much to the delight of her 1.5 million followers.

The model sat at a table, a book in her hands and a latte next to her. In the background, white shelves were filled with multitudes of brightly-colored books.

Kara looked off to the side in the seductive image, her eyes glancing somewhere off-camera. Her head was tilted to the side as well. Her mouth was slightly ajar, her pearly white teeth showing. She wore large, plastic glasses with gold frames. They reflected a vision of the room she was in.

She wore a cream-colored blouse that dipped low on her chest, exposing her cleavage. The shirt featured ruching on the neckline, as well as a cut-out lower down on her bust. The keyhole cutout was tied together with a string. Her assets almost spilled out of the garment.

Kara was promoting her own photo filter in the picture, noting that she was using her “Paris” effect, which gave the image an overall more sepia tone.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

She wore her chocolate locks parted in the middle, and several caramel strands framed her face. Her locks cascaded down her shoulders in voluminous waves that reached her chest.

As for her jewelry, Kara accessorized with gold hoops and two gold necklaces: one that cascaded down her chest, the other reaching her décolletage.

Her nails seemed to be done in an ombre-like French manicure, with a light pink polish transitioning into a white hue.

Her dark brows appeared to be groomed and shaped. Kara seemed to wear mascara on her upper and lower lashes, making the whites of her eyes stand out.

Her cheeks looked to be brushed with a warm blush, which accentuated her cheekbones and made them pop.

Her plump pout seemed to be outlined with a dark rose lipliner, and appeared to be filled in with a deep watermelon shade.

As Kara Del Toro fans and The Inquisitr readers know, the model frequently shares sexy images on her Instagram grid and Instagram story.

One of her most recent posts featured her posing on the edge of her bathtub while wearing a stunning gold bikini. The two-piece flaunted all of her assets, once again particularly showing off her cleavage due to a cut-out on the top. Kara’s enviable abs were also on full display.