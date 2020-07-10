Kim Kardashian ‘Worried’ About ‘Unpredictable’ Kanye West As Rapper Suffers Bipolar Episode, Source Claims

Kanye West made headlines after he claimed that he was running for president in the upcoming 2020 election, but behind the scenes, sources say things aren’t going smoothly for the rapper. According to People his wife Kim Kardashian is worried about his unpredictable behavior.

West has been open about his mental health in the past, talking about his struggles with bipolar disorder, which sees him experiencing manic highs and depressive lows. While he has been in a good place for a while, recently, he has been struggling again, one source says.

“Kanye has been doing well for a long time. In the past, he has suffered both manic and depressive episodes related to his bipolar disorder. Right now, he is struggling again,” the source said.

The situation is apparently weighing heavily on his wife, who is temporarily separated from her husband while she stays with their kids in Los Angeles as he is at their ranch in Wyoming.

“Kim is concerned, as well as her whole family. It’s super stressful for Kim, because Kanye’s behavior is very unpredictable. She is worried,” the source said. “The episodes usually last for a few weeks and then things go back to normal. Kim hopes it will be the same this time.”

The news comes after a series of controversial events, which began when West announced that he was planning on running for president while conducting an interview with Forbes magazine. During the interview, he claimed that he was running under a new political party called the “Birthday Party,” so-named because if he wins it would be like everyone was having a birthday.

Oliver Contreras / Getty Images

The news outlet described the conversation with the rapper as “rambling.” At one point, he addressed the question of his mental health, saying that he was hospitalized a few years prior and people were questioning his sanity.

“I’m not crazy,” he said.

West originally announced that he was given the diagnosis of bipolar disorder when he was 39, but later said that he had been misdiagnosed and was sleep deprived. Later, both he and Kardashian confirmed that he has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Kardashian has said that she and her family have learned to deal with the disorder and know better now how to handle them with he has an episode. But she added that it bothers her when people question why she isn’t controlling him better when he is in the middle of one.

West has decided not to treat his mental health issue with pharmaceuticals because he says it changes his mental state.