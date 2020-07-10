Russian Model Evgeniya Lvovna Is A Bikini ‘Babushka’ In A Tiny Cherry Red Swim Set

Fitness model Evgeniya Lvovna sent the pulses of her 1.1 million Instagram followers racing after modeling a very revealing red bikini in a sizzling double-post update.

The bikini top was a classic bandeau style with a square neckline and featured a peek-a-boo opening in the center of the bust that ably showed off the Instagram star’s décolletage. The bikini top appeared to be a strapless style with a ruffled edge added a fun accent to the garment.

The color of the bikini was a bright cherry red which not only added a major pop of color to the picture, but beautifully complemented Lvovna’s porcelain skin.

Lvovna coupled the bikini top with a pair of matching bottoms. The bottoms were skimpy enough to show off as much of Lvovna’s hourglass waist and legs as possible. Side strings tied around her hips and were pulled up towards her midriff to further accentuate her curves.

That said, the finishing touch to the outfit was a red babushka on her head, which was decorated with a beautiful gold trim. The babushka is popular in Lvovna’s native Russia and is largely considered to comprise of a headscarf tied around the chin.

The fitness model brought up the accessory herself, joking in her caption that she was her fans’ “favorite” babushka.

Lvovna also wore a number of gold stacked necklaces and matching oversized hoop earrings. Her makeup looked to consist of long lashes that accentuated her beautiful blue eyes as well as a dark matte lip.

Though Lvovna had previously been quarantining in Nashville, Tennessee, the geo-tag was listed as Bal Harbour, Florida.

The specific setting was a picturesque beach, and Lvovna posed on the sand as tall grass, lush trees, and the hint of a beachfront building served as a stunning backdrop.

Lvovna posted two pictures in the update. In the first photo, she cocked her head slightly while looking at the camera; in the second, she sat up straight and tilted her chin down to offer fans a smoldering gaze.

Fans loved the two new shots, and awarded the upload nearly 50,000 likes and more than 550 comments.

“You’re so pretty,” one awestruck fan gushed, adding several heart-eye face emoji.

“Oh yeah you are my favorite,” raved another, referencing her caption. The user then emphasized the sentiment with a star-eye emoji and a laughing-crying face.

“Literally my all time fav post notification,” proclaimed a third, concluding the comment with several red hearts.

Lvovna had previously wowed her fans after modeling a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes in honor of July 4, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.