Monica Huldt Celebrates An Instagram Milestone With A Sexy New Bikini Pic

Monica Huldt returned to her Instagram account on Friday morning to share yet another racy post with her loyal fans. The model flashed her curves in the post while thanking all followers for getting her to another big milestone on the social media platform.

In the sexy snap, Monica looked hotter than ever as she sported a stunning pink and white bikini. The top boasted clear straps that flaunted her sculpted arms and shoulders. The garment also featured a low cut that put her massive cleavage in the spotlight.

The matching bikini bottoms rested high on her curvy hips and wrapped tightly around her tiny waist as it showcased her flat tummy and toned abs in the process. Her long, lean legs were also on full display in the bikini pic.

Monica posed in a doorway for the shot. She had both of her hands raised above her head. She had one foot in front of the other as she stood tall and gave a steamy stare into the camera.

Monica wore her long, blond hair parted to the side. She styled the golden locks in loose strands that fell down her back.

She also rocked a full face of makeup in the photo. The glam look seemed to consist of mascara-covered lashes and dramatic black eyeliner. She also sported a light dusting of eye shadow and defined brows.

She looked to complement her glowing skin with pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes. She appeared to complete the application with bright pink lipstick on her plump pout.

Monica’s 800,000-plus followers immediately began to respond to the snap, clicking the like button more than 4,500 times in less than an hour after it was uploaded to her account. Fans also hit up the comments section to leave over 160 remarks on the post.

“In love with your style! You look amazing as always,” one follower gushed.

“Gorgeous,” declared another.

“Congratulations to you reaching 800K, you deserve it and much more gorgeous,” a third social media user wrote.

“You got my support,” a fourth person commented.

The model appears to have no qualms when it comes to showing off her fit physique online. She’s often photographed in sexy lingerie, tiny bathing suits, and plunging tops.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Monica recently piqued the interest of her followers when she rocked a sexy pink lace lingerie set. To date, that post has racked up more than 10,000 likes and over 200 comments.