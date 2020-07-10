Anna Katharina Flaunts Her Petite Figure While Wearing A Frilly White Bikini On Instagram

Anna Katharina went full bombshell in her latest Instagram update on Thursday night. The model flashed her curves while comparing her racy ensemble to a doily in the caption of the post.

In the sexy snaps, Anna looked hotter than ever as she sported a frilly white bikini. The top boasted ruffled straps that flaunted her toned arms and shoulders, as well as a low cut neckline that showcased her ample cleavage and sideboob.

The matching bikini bottoms fit snugly around her petite waist and curvy hips as they accentuated her long, lean legs and round booty. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also on full display in the snap. She accessorized the style with a white long-sleeved shirt that fell off of her shoulders and a pair of earrings.

In the first photo, Anna stood on the beach. She had one hand resting at her side as the other touched her forehead. She arched her back and tilted her head towards the sky as she closed her eyes and wore a huge smile on her face.

The second shot featured her with her hands in her hair and one knee bent as she gave a piercing stare into the camera. In the background of the pics, rolling green hills, white sandy, and palm trees were visible.

Anna wore her blond hair parted to the side. She styled the long locks in voluminous strands that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulders.

She also opted for a full face of makeup. The application appeared to include thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as pink eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She looked to complement her bronzed skin with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, under eyes, and forehead. She seemed to complete the glam look with light pink gloss on her lips.

Anna’s over 1.3 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their appreciation for the post. The pics garnered more than 25,000 likes within the first 16 hours after they were published to her account. Fans also took to the comments section to leave over 420 messages.

“This smile!!!!! U r RADIATING,” one follower stated.

“You and this bikini are BEAUTIFUL,” another wrote.

“I LOVE YOUR BEAUTIFUL TAN,” a third comment read.

“You are so beautiful and sexy perfect girl,” a fourth social media user gushed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Anna recently thrilled her followers in a stunning turquoise bikini. To date, that pic has collected more than 21,000 likes and over 330 comments.