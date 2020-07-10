Dr. Anthony Fauci Says He Hasn’t Been On TV Lately Because He Won’t Sugar-Coat Coronavirus

Dr. Anthony Fauci hasn’t been on television as much lately, and the reason, he says, is likely in part he continues to speak plainly and without “sugar-coating” the seriousness of the novel coronavirus.

The nation’s leading immunologist spoke with the Financial Times for an interview published Friday where he laid bare his concerns about the continued growth of the deadly virus and how his blunt way of laying out the facts may have gotten him sidelined as the public face of the government’s response to the pandemic.

After weeks of reports that Fauci has been held back by the White House from appearing on television, Fauci confirmed that his plain-speaking might the reason why.

“I have a reputation, as you probably have figured out, of speaking the truth at all times and not sugar-coating things. And that may be one of the reasons why I haven’t been on television very much lately,” he said.

President Donald Trump has appeared to reach the end of his tolerance from time to time with the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. In May, he blocked Fauci from speaking for Congress.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Fauci said that the president hasn’t had a meeting with him for over a month even as cases of COVID-19 skyrocket in some parts of the country. The immunologist warned that the disease shows no signs of slowing in the U.S. and the slope of the curve, rather than being flattened, is growing.

“It still looks like it’s exponential,” he said.

Part of the issue, he explained, is that some states opened too soon, while others waited until the correct time. On top of that, many citizens are failing to take the virus seriously and continue to gather in crowds or go to bars or celebrations.

The result, he said, is that the nation is facing a “serious problem.”

The doctor also brushed off comments that he has become a bit of a focus for what some people call Fauci-mania, as well as a target for others.

“I believe, in fact I’m certain, that the country, in a very stressful time, needed a symbol of someone who tells the truth, which I do,” he said of his fans.

At the same time, he says that he and his family have been harassed as well.

I’ve gotten death threats. My family has been harassed, my wife and my children. That required my getting security protection for a while,” he said.