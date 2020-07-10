Kevin Hart’s Wife Eniko Flaunts Baby Bump In Sports Bra And Leggings During Battle Rope Workout

Eniko shared an update on how she's been feeling during her third trimester.

Kevin Hart’s wife Eniko revealed that she isn’t letting her growing baby bump stop her from working out in her latest pregnancy update. However, she did admit that she’s had to slow down a bit during her third trimester.

On Thursday, the 35-year-old model shared a set of Instagram photos with her 3.2 million followers. The pics showed her performing one of the exercises she’s been doing to stay in shape during her second pregnancy. Eniko is an ambassador for the activewear brand Fabletics, and she used a hashtag to note that she was pictured wearing an ensemble from the online retailer. Her outfit included a pale pink sports bra with a wide under-bust band. She also rocked a pair of matching leggings with a high waist. The pants were stretching to accommodate Eniko’s large pregnant belly, and they covered up a significant amount of her bump.

Eniko also wore a pair of dark blue Nike trainers. She accessorized her athletic ensemble with a pair of pearl stud earrings and silver cuff bracelets. She wore her hair pulled up in a chic topknot, and she appeared to have some makeup on, including mascara and dark eye shadow.

Eniko was outside in her backyard. She stood in the grass near a building that was likely her home gym. Two battle ropes had been attached to the wall, and she was using them for an intense upper-body workout. In her first photo, she had her legs spread wide apart and her knees slightly bent. She was lifting up the heavy battle rope in her right hand.

The expression on Eniko’s face as she stared straight ahead was an indication that her battle rope workout was no walk in the park. She also looked like she was struggling in the second photo. She had her eyes squeezed shut as she lifted both ropes up at the same time with her arms stretched out straight in front of her.

Eniko’s workout photos have been liked over 200,000 times thus far. The model’s dedication to fitness also earned her an avalanche of praise in the comments section.

“Love thissss!! People don’t understand how awesome it is to have a fit pregnancy! Great job mama!” one message read.

“Never seen anyone this fit during pregnancy wow,” another admirer wrote.

“So inspiring to see you keeping up the grind during your pregnancy journey!” remarked a third commenter.

Eniko first announced her second pregnancy back in March. On Mother’s Day, she and Kevin revealed that they’re expecting a little girl. The couple’s brood currently includes their 2-year-old son, Kenzo Kash, and Kevin’s two children from his previous marriage, Heaven, 15, and Hendrix, 12.