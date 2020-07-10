Niki DeMartino Gets Soaking Wet While Wearing Bra & Jeans In Slow Motion Video

YouTube star Niki DeMartino took to Instagram to update fans with a bunch of new content. The online sensation — who boasts more than 2.4 million subscribers — uses the social media platform regularly and didn’t disappoint with her most recent upload.

In the first slide, the 25-year-old attached a video. DeMartino wore a black bra with white spots all over. She didn’t opt for any clothing over the top and displayed her decolletage and stomach. DeMartino completed the outfit with loose-fitted blue jeans and a black leather belt. She styled her cherry-red hair down with a middle part and accessorized with bracelets.

In the post, DeMartino was captured outdoors in the heavy rain. She posted the video in slow motion which added drama to the clip. DeMartino tilted her head back and raised her hands to her hair. She slowly moved her arms down and whipped her soaking wet locks.

In the next slide, DeMartino was taped in the same ensemble while swimming underwater in a pool.

In the next two frames, DeMartino was photographed standing by the pool at night time by a team who was working with her.

In the final pic, she posed indoors sitting on a chair. DeMartino wrapped her hair in a white bath towel and held a bottle of Avion. She wore a gray tank top paired with loose-fitted plaid pants and protected herself with a black face mask. DeMartino accessorized with a ring and went barefoot for the occasion.

She geotagged her upload with Kahkhout Mountain, Pennsylvania, letting fans know where this content took place.

For her caption, DeMartino explained everything within this upload was captured last month on June 7.

In the span of 21 hours, her post racked up more than 80,200 likes and over 310 comments, proving to be very popular with her 3.8 million followers.

“How can someone have such a perfect body like Niki,” one user wrote.

“OMG WOW. SLAY MY TAURUS, GORGEOUS, BEAUTIFUL MOTHER FREAKING QUEEN,” another person shared passionately in capital letters, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“Your style is everything,” remarked a third fan.

“These pictures are everything,” a fourth admirer commented.

Impressing her loyal social media audience is nothing new for DeMartino. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she stunned in a short-sleeved yellow top paired with a matching high-waisted skirt. DeMartino wore her hair down and appeared to have kept her makeup application natural. She seemingly applied mascara and lipstick while accessorizing with numerous bracelets and rings. She posed outdoors in front of a stunning sunset in a two photo upload.